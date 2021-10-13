Imbert seemed to believe it was a poor man’s budget. Well, many citizens I briefly chatted with on this firmly believe he got it wrong.
Removal of value-added tax on 70-plus items was catering not for the poor, as they are smarter than you think. Roughly 90 per cent of these items are unhealthy, especially tinned items.
The majority of people who purchase these are the middle to upper class, and they will probably purchase one-one, now and again.
So, who fooling who? The people Imbert keeps boasting that he is assisting will, most times, buy their healthy food in the market—healthy provisions, etc.
No doubt many of the upper-class citizens will as well, most times.
The Government keeps complaining it has no money. Well, most of us know why. Building buildings that remain unoccupied and unfurnished.
There are at present two useless projects that are contributing to why it has no money.
The Diego flyover which is absolutely not needed; any simple-thinking citizen can see why. On chatting around, the response was 95 per cent of vehicles leaving Diego are heading straight to the East Port of Spain; a few coming from the East will probably use the Chaguaramas road, as the flyover is of no use to them.
Worse than this, which I pray never happens is the Toco port. Do the supposedly intelligent people directly involved in this realise that to build this, you cannot just bulldoze the area?
To start, you will need to dynamite all the beautiful natural rock that protects the coast. This, of course, will cause massive flooding and destruction of a peaceful coastal area.
I do not believe the citizens occupying the Toco area understand the damage that will take place. Fishing, which many depend on to make a living, will be over.
Shut down both those wastes of taxpayers’ dollars and invest in windmill farms now before it’s too late. We cannot continue to depend on oil and gas for much longer. A gentle and important reminder, all these so-called projects are also contributing to global warming.
Let us play a small part and contribute to help save our world, even for the sake of our children and grandchildren. God help our nation.
Wayne Decle