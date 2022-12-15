Taxpayers’ money going down the drain

I believe this is the time to import foreign engineers in our country. Too much shabby work has been done on bridges, drains, building of roads, etc.
We need to have proper infrastructure in our country. Taxpayers’ money is going down the drain because of very bad infrastructure.
How long this can go on?
Look at other countries like Japan and see the kind of infrastructure work that has been done on bridges and roads, and other things.
We need professional people who can do the job professionally, and not shabbily. We do not need box-drain engineers. Come on, Mr Minister of Works, the ball is in your court. See that we get well-done work that will benefit our country.
Modicia Martin