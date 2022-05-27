The residents who saved the very important water pump serving Bamboo No 3 need to step forward and take a bow.
Their timely action has saved hundreds of citizens from the worst of the flooding when the rainy season really kicks in. All is fair in love, war and politics, but we do not need unnecessary deliberate vindictiveness.
One can only conclude that deliberate attempts to destroy any of the public utilities must allegedly border on being political. It can then be said that nothing is being done for citizens in a particular area. Working public utilities, especially those for lights and water, will always be crucial for the well-being and comfort of citizens.
It is not about which political party is in power. The citizens must not suffer. Taxpayers’ dollars pay for these amenities. Another political party getting into power will have to restart fixing the inevitable flooding in Bamboo, from scratch. Time you turn around, it could take two more years to repair the vandalism. So, who really loses?
It may take several months to import replacements. Image is always everything, especially in politics. The comfort of the people must always come first, not any political party. As we say in local parlance, it have some people who could crawl under a razor blade and not get wet.
When last I looked, I did not see any money growing on trees. Nothing is for free.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin