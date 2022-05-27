The residents who saved the very important water pump serving Bamboo No 3 need to step forward and take a bow.

Their timely action has saved hundreds of citizens from the worst of the flooding when the rainy season really kicks in. All is fair in love, war and politics, but we do not need unnecessary deliberate vindictiveness.

One can only conclude that deliberate attempts to destroy any of the public utilities must allegedly border on being political. It can then be said that nothing is being done for citizens in a particular area. Working public utilities, especially those for lights and water, will always be crucial for the well-being and comfort of citizens.

It is not about which political party is in power. The citizens must not suffer. Taxpayers’ dollars pay for these amenities. Another political party getting into power will have to restart fixing the inevitable flooding in Bamboo, from scratch. Time you turn around, it could take two more years to repair the vandalism. So, who really loses?

It may take several months to import replacements. Image is always everything, especially in politics. The comfort of the people must always come first, not any political party. As we say in local parlance, it have some people who could crawl under a razor blade and not get wet.

When last I looked, I did not see any money growing on trees. Nothing is for free.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

No beers...but definitely guns

Son, today is your 18th birthday, which means you can go out to buy a gun. I know you have been looking at several designs—so, if you wish, why not buy two? On the other hand, remember you’re still too young to buy even a beer.

Son, the best defence for a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun. Also, if every person in America owns a gun, we’ll be all safe.

Dad, how are you planning to protect kids in school?

Recognising Rienzi

The recent publication of a book on the life and times of Adrian Cola Rienzi (Krishna Deonarine) by Dr Brinsley Samaroo throws a spotlight on the meagre and inconsequential recognition accorded to this towering personage in the evolution and consolidation of the labour movement in Trinidad.

Finding a balance

Whether or not yesterday’s significant show of force by large groups of workers in Port of Spain is to be seen as an overreaction, it is cause for deep concern in the ­society. The Government has an urgent duty now to ­respond to it in such a manner as to ease the tension.

“We not taking that so” could easily be summed up as the ­anthem behind the turnout, as a first response to the offer on the table for settlement of long-delayed salary negotiations in the ­public sector.

My US travel advisory

Trinidad and Tobago nationals are advised (by me) against travelling to the United States due to endemic mass shootings motivated by various forms of hatred.

Mass shootings are incidents of gun violence in which at least four or more persons are killed or injured. The latest occurrence at the time of writing was Tuesday, when 19 primary school children and two teachers were killed. That overshadowed the May 15 slaughter of ten black people, and the 12 other mass shootings in between.

What’s the fuss about Foster?

What really is all the fuss about Minister Foster Cummings and his $4,411,464.76 deposit into his personal account at Venture Credit Union?

The minister claims that “it was a straightforward business loan”, undertaken by him when he was a back bencher in the Senate, but before he was appointed a Cabinet minister.

Trauma, trauma, everywhere

I see you write about me again, she said, laughing. Mystified, as she was not present in my mind as I wrote my last column, I asked what she meant. She was referring to the people who bottled everything inside and the unexpected eruptions that come from what might seem slight triggers. It made me think of how many times I have tried to coax her to talk about the pains of her past, only to pull up when it was evident that dredging up the memories was too much for her.