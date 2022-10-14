Taxpayers the real losers?

Sometimes one can feel so perplexed or even swindled, especially if you’re a hard-working taxpayer and you’re trying to grasp what methods are employed to utilise the hard-earned monies you’ve paid as taxes, but yet don’t have the foggiest idea.
How many average citizens can truly understand what transpired or is transpiring with the now “collapsed” case against two well-known attorneys?
For decades, how many matters similar to this one have passed through our courts? And how many of these cases have likewise “collapsed”? How many have been completed, and how many are still pending? But, most importantly, how many millions/billions has it cost taxpayers thus far and seems destined to continue this way?
Keeping in mind that matters of this kind, unlike murders or sexual offences, do not truly ignite the general public’s undivided attention and craving for speedy justice, added to the accused being leading legal and/or political personalities, thereby stirring up out-of-court literal “defence” at public meetings and media conferences by the political party/organisation they represent, at the end of it all, are we (ordinary citizens) really conscious of how much of taxpayers’ monies are paid out, whether to the eventual successful defendants, present State attorneys, or other personnel to whom the State is now indebted?
And since legal luminaries both on the prosecution and defence teams of litigations belong to a solitary elite legal body, therefore are in communication and are very cognisant that the court’s eventual monetary penalties particularly type in these matters generally derive from the State’s coffers—can justice really prevail, more so for taxpayers?
Given the nature of politics and its inescapable bond with the legal system, should the political seats of Government and Opposition be switched tomorrow, would it be normal to see the currently accused and the plaintiffs also switch places at some point in time?
From the layman’s view, since our independence from the colonial masters, there appears to be a virtual guarantee that no politician or legal luminary will ever be authentically penalised for serious white-collar crimes according to our written laws.
In our political system, is accusing your opponents of misconduct done not with determination to see justice prevail, but out of political necessity, more so if you are not in government?
As always, taxpayers were, currently are, and seem destined to be the real losers in these duplicitous matters.
Are taxpayers the laughing stock of politicians and the legal system? Reminds me of the only matter that requires very little debate in Parliament, no matter which side raises it—salary increase for parliamentarians.
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas