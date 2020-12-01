Teach certain topics at certain levels

Friendly countries such as Canada and Chile, with whom we have excellent bi-lateral relations, have called out human rights and democracy violations which have been reinforced with prolonged, unrelenting aggression.

They are among 50 countries that have decided to support Juan Guaido as the figure who best represents the democratic ideal as provided for in the Venezuelan constitution. But for the Maduro administration, there are ideological allies in our midst who turn their gaze away from all the evidence which establishes the violation of human rights, and the suspension of democracy in Venezuela.