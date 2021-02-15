Our country is facing a crisis. Too many of our sisters, mothers, and daughters are facing demons, born and raised in the lands of our “sweet, sweet T&T”. Enough is enough.
We, as women are fearful every day for our innocent, merciful lives.
Can we be free?
Can we walk in peace?
Can we see another day without absolute fear and anger?
Can we get justice for the brave souls we lost from violence?
When will it end?
Women are constantly urged to take extra precautions when leaving their homes, jobs and schools; urged to learn self-defence, urged to always let someone be aware of their exact location at every time. Why can’t we teach these ill-minded men to control themselves?
The minds of rapists are infiltrated with a lack of remorse, respect, morals and values. It starts from early childhood. Parents, you are responsible for properly socialising your children, teach them how to act accordingly, they are the future of our society.
We need change. Recently we have seen many protests, vigils and signs of unity throughout our country. However, when our women are sharing their stories of sexual abuse and violence, we must listen. We must bring them justice.
We must be our own leaders and give the perpetrators what they deserve, not leaving them with 70-plus offences out on bail, free to do as they please.
As a young girl I can assure you that if I ask any of my peers who are around the same age as me, they will say that they have faced some kind of sexual harassment or abuse. Imagine being in your school uniform, being chastised by the men in our society, inappropriately looked at, or cat-called. This is the reality.
As a country, we need to unite to fight against the injustices experienced every day, regardless of our race, religion, status or political beliefs. It is time for us to truly be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.
Let us use the rage that we all feel, as energy to fuel this change. Let us use our voices to encourage and educate others. To authors, artists, influencers, performers, I plead with you, use your talents to your advantage.
Spread constant awareness for these issues so that we can see change. Change in our mindsets, our behaviours, and our actions.
We women should not have to constantly fear for our lives. We as a country should not have to face this pain and agony. This is the time to make a difference.
We deserve better.