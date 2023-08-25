Teacher to parent

I teach.

My feedback indicates I am a competent teacher. If you can read this, thank a teacher. I can write this because of a teacher.

Here are some things I would like to say to all parents:

• I am a teacher, not a parent.

• I want our relationship to be a partnership.

• I cannot force your child to learn.

• You need to ensure your child goes to sleep on time.

• Children repeat what you say at home.

• I am exhausted but do not show it.

• Children need love.

• Teach your child empathy.

• A lot of work is done on unpaid time.

• I spend money on supplies.

• Ninety per cent of my workday is spent teaching, supervising pupils.

• Your negative comments hurt a lot.

• Your child has access to social media whether you allow it or not.

• We dislike asking for donations.

• If parents do not respect teachers, children won’t either.

• Your child is more than a grade.

• Bureaucracy ties teachers’ hands.

• Put more emphasis on learning than grades.

• I have many pupils when the day comes.

• I support your child.

Teaching is the best job, but the most misunderstood. Competent teachers train minds. Are we clear?

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

