Teacher to parent

I teach.
My feedback indicates I am a competent teacher. If you can read this, thank a teacher. I can write this because of a teacher.
Here are some things I would like to say to all parents:
• I am a teacher, not a parent.
• I want our relationship to be a partnership.
• I cannot force your child to learn.
• You need to ensure your child goes to sleep on time.
• Children repeat what you say at home.
• I am exhausted but do not show it.
• Children need love.
• Teach your child empathy.
• A lot of work is done on unpaid time.
• I spend money on supplies.
• Ninety per cent of my workday is spent teaching, supervising pupils.
• Your negative comments hurt a lot.
• Your child has access to social media whether you allow it or not.
• We dislike asking for donations.
• If parents do not respect teachers, children won’t either.
• Your child is more than a grade.
• Bureaucracy ties teachers’ hands.
• Put more emphasis on learning than grades.
• I have many pupils when the day comes.
• I support your child.
Teaching is the best job, but the most misunderstood. Competent teachers train minds. Are we clear?
AV Rampersad
Princes Town