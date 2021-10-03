Teachers being made the scapegoats

A few days ago a letter by a parent appeared in the newspapers outlining the experience of some pupils attempting to engage in online classes conducted by the Ministry of Education.
The frustration of the writer was almost palpable, as she outlined the continued inability to log onto the system and link up with the teacher and other schoolmates.
About 16 months ago, when the online programme was in its formative stages, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) sought to highlight the need to ensure that attention be paid to certain areas which appeared likely to present problems. The ministry preferred to ignore the association and proceed with a not fully matured programme, leaving many students out of the loop.
Some of the problems have since been rectified but many remain extant and significant numbers of children are still struggling to keep up.
The association at the time sought to focus attention on the shortcomings, being forced to call on teachers to protest in support. As has become the norm, some people chose to vilify the association and the teachers who protested, even in the face of the ministry’s many failings.
Once again, the ministry seeks to introduce an arrangement for the resumption of in-person classes with many deficiencies and is unheeding of TTUTA’s counsel. Once more, in an attempt to bring sanity to the ministry’s approach, TTUTA called upon its members to focus the ministry’s attention on a more attenuated introduction of in-person classes.
Once more, TTUTA and its members are the subject of the wrath of many persons who prefer to ignore the common-sense advice of the people directly involved in the delivery of education, and proceed headlong into the process with all its attendant shortcomings. As has happened on previous occasions, attempts will be made to place the blame at the teachers’ door when the issues arise.
TTUTA will once again be the convenient scapegoat.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail