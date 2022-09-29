I have noted with disgust the actions of teachers and TTUTA (Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association). I wonder what exactly are teachers resting and reflecting on—the fact that their mediocrity has destroyed many lives due to the lack of providing a quality education to the masses?
As one teacher told me, “Whether I teach or not I still get paid,” and since the population continues to overlook their behaviour, I am led to believe teachers have hoodwinked this population into their pity-party shenanigans.
One of the best things a former prime minister, Mr Basdeo Panday, ever did for the citizens of this country was to bring the Freedom of Information Bill to Parliament and proclaim it an act. If more citizens became armed with knowledge, half the mediocrity that occurs would be called out.
Imagine for the past ten years, long before Covid, every year, thousands of children have been coming out of school with zero passes. Pupils are failing maths and English at CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) in alarming numbers. Approximately 90 per cent of pupils from Barrackpore Secondary to Diego North Secondary have failed these two subjects every year for the past ten years—the two basic subjects in any society.
I send my child to primary school at four years old, and at 16 in secondary school, he/she still cannot read and write properly. Then you want to turn around and blame the parents. But parents are not teaching children, teachers are!
It has become the norm to blame parents for everything. I have friends and strangers alike tell me they don’t want to complain because they don’t want teachers to victimise their children. Really? Nah, we must do better than this.
Parents, where are your voices? The problem is everything is a secret. The Government needs to start publishing figures and numbers on education statistics for the entire population to see.
On another note, can the minister, or anyone from the Ministry of Education, tell me what has been put in place to expect pupils to perform well on this new exam they plan to implement in Form Two? It’s the same schools, the same teachers, what has changed? You can’t continue doing the same thing and expect different results. However, this country rewards mediocrity so go ahead—rest and reflect!
Kelli Coombs
