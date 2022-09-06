After listening to the so-called nationalists and patriots, who all bleat “think about the children”, I am going on record and congratulating teachers for their solidarity, labour unity and fortitude as they stayed away from school on the first day. It’s time labour bodies put the band of hypocrites and forked-tongue tyrants in office in their place.
It is not a reasonable expectation that you could sit there, once again and grin and say you can’t afford the gas subsidy, but expect that teachers (and they are not alone) to subsist on 2013 salaries.
So you, the tie-and-jacket politician, facing hard times and wanting to impose increase after increase on the nation, and expecting that they will just sit there and bear it, while you equip the TTPS with all the tools they need to suppress the law-abiding, should they riot.
The action of the teachers is commendable; that they stood firm and did not capitulate and run cap-in-hand to accept the demeaning four per cent. By staying away, in both Trinidad and Tobago, they demonstrated that they did not lose their way, since they are a trade union first and this nonsense about adjustment and nation first and such things are no more than self-righteous façades.
The working class, including the protective services, must not allow itself to be used, played with via a meagre allowance for Covid-19.
I remind those whose political allegiance may be revived with the promise of something special for their Covid-19 efforts (pan of biscuits), that any such monies will be taxed and you will have to buy gas, so the money will not be worth it—it’s better you stand with your comrades and demand a better collective agreement.
The tyranny of this Government is so pungent that no agricultural show boat, no wasted Independence Day tomfoolery will assuage the hurt and hate that is gripping the nation.
Linda Capildeo
St James