After listening to the so-called nationalists and patriots, who all bleat “think about the children”, I am going on record and congratulating teachers for their solidarity, labour unity and fortitude as they stayed away from school on the first day. It’s time labour bodies put the band of hypocrites and forked-tongue tyrants in office in their place.

It is not a reasonable expectation that you could sit there, once again and grin and say you can’t afford the gas subsidy, but expect that teachers (and they are not alone) to subsist on 2013 salaries.

So you, the tie-and-jacket politician, facing hard times and wanting to impose increase after increase on the nation, and expecting that they will just sit there and bear it, while you equip the TTPS with all the tools they need to suppress the law-abiding, should they riot.

The action of the teachers is commendable; that they stood firm and did not capitulate and run cap-in-hand to accept the demeaning four per cent. By staying away, in both Trinidad and Tobago, they demonstrated that they did not lose their way, since they are a trade union first and this nonsense about adjustment and nation first and such things are no more than self-righteous façades.

The working class, including the protective services, must not allow itself to be used, played with via a meagre allowance for Covid-19.

I remind those whose political allegiance may be revived with the promise of something special for their Covid-19 efforts (pan of biscuits), that any such monies will be taxed and you will have to buy gas, so the money will not be worth it—it’s better you stand with your comrades and demand a better collective agreement.

The tyranny of this Government is so pungent that no agricultural show boat, no wasted Independence Day tomfoolery will assuage the hurt and hate that is gripping the nation.

Linda Capildeo

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Windfall profits must be shared

Windfall profits must be shared

Conventional wisdom would suggest that before heading out to meet executives from the world’s energy companies in Europe and the UK, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should have publicly raised the issue of a review of tax on windfall profits derived from the oil and gas sector.

After all, these companies are among those operating in this country that are currently reaping huge profits far exceeding ­average profit margins, thanks mainly to the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global energy prices.

COP-27 failing before it begins

COP-27 failing before it begins

The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change portends for small states is that officials from a Group of 20 (G20) major economies, who met on August 31, failed to agree a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

The meeting, held in Bali, started with a stark warning from Indonesia Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar that the planet was being pushed to the point “where no future is sustainable”.

The separation of powers: a closer look

The separation of powers: a closer look

Often used as an argument in favour of retaining the Privy Council as the highest court of appeal, the separation of powers (SOP) principle is often sprinkled in many public law debates and in the textbooks of law students. What, however, does the separation of powers mean and why is it important?

Dean, the answers are blowing in the wind!

Dean, the answers are blowing in the wind!

As the shock of the untimely death of our beloved friend, Mr Dale Baxter, continues to grip his family, friends and the wider communities, Dean Persad recently penned an article in the Express (04/09/22) that not only pleads for answers to Dale’s demise, but also for the foreboding sense of utter hopelessness and darkness that currently engulfs our entire nation.

Delightful gift of art

It was with deep joy and fervent pride that I was able to view the exquisite art exhibitions at Mille Fleurs, Whitehall and Castle Killarney last Saturday.

As part of our 60th anniversary of Independence, the art collections of Angostura, the Central Bank and First Citizens were displayed in three of the Magnificent Seven buildings.

Chasing procurement perfection

Harvard Business ­Review (April 2019) warned that perfectionism is a double-edged sword that can either motivate you to deliver high-quality work or cause you much anxiety and slow you down.

Are we witnessing this play out with the many iterations of the procurement legislation saga, or is it something else? Have we moved unwisely and sadly to entangle the Judiciary to get a “perfect” solution?