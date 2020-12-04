I have heard it said for various reasons our borders pose a challenge in protecting them fully.

Well, I cannot accept that point of view. Trinidad and Tobago is a small country. Surely we can come up with a plan to do so.

Is it that we do not want to make an additional sacrifice spending money to shut down the illegal entry of persons, guns, ammo, drugs, human trafficking, animals, goods and even Covid-19 from coming into T&T?