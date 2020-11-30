The recently initiated national discussion on education in this country has awakened many salient issues as it is also opening the eyes to many where the age old education system is concerned.
Many issues such as the viability of the curriculum and its ability to provide relevant workers for today and tomorrow, the Concordat and its relevance now, SEA examination and the Teaching Service Commission are but the main salient issues.
Past chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Dr Fazal Ali, as well as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have touched on a very pertinent issue which is the selection of teachers for primary and secondary schools. The PM made the point that some teachers are “square pegs in round holes.’’ And he is very correct about that. However, he did not go on to elaborate what deleterious effect a poor teacher can have on children and the future of the country nor did he go on to say how this could have happened.
A bad teacher can do irreparable damage to several young minds. This damage can be wide-ranging and even long lasting. It can cause promising students to fall by the wayside and never realise their own potential. A don’t care or lackadaisical teacher can just cause students to turn off and look for other means of surviving rather than improving their social standing through education.
How does such people seep through the crack and get into the profession? As in every career there are those who are just looking for a job and they are the ones who only care when the month will end. It has long been known that denominational boards and even personnel in the teaching service give preferential treatment to family and friends although they are not suitable for the job.
Rectifying this problem is almost impossible as reports by school principals about the conduct and effectiveness of teachers are usually shoved under the carpet, never to reach the authorities because of red tape or thwarted by the union which is paid to defend its members or lose their union dues.
So, what’s the answer to this problem? Dr Ali gave the answer in a recent television interview when he said, “principals should be part and parcel of the hiring and firing process.’’ Indeed, they are the ones who are on the ground who know what the school needs, who is performing and who’s not and they are the ones who can move the school forward. We have often spoken of making all schools “prestige’’ schools. Well, this would be a major step in that direction.
The teaching service has long been outdated. It has served its purpose but needs now to make way for a body that is more interactive with the workings of schools.