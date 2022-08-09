Congratulations to all our sportsmen and -women who participated in 2022 Commonwealth Games. Three gold medals, two silver and one bronze are an extremely great success for a small nation with a population of approximately 1.4 million.

Our athletes demonstrated that with discipline, dedication and the will to succeed, the sky is the limit for their success.

The young people of our nation, especially those who are alienated from the power structure of our society, the impoverished and dispossessed can take the success of the nation’s athletes and apply it to the struggle of their lives to emerge from their predicament of poverty and illiteracy. They can make it if they really try.

And incidentally, Jereem “The Dream” Richards’ request that the pan rendition of our national anthem be played is a reminder that we as a nation must embrace the pan and truly make it our national instrument.

My generation will recall that in the ’60s, the various churches and religious organisations heaped scorn upon the pan and prevented the pan men and -women from rendering the “holy” songs on their pans in their respective institutions.

We have come a long way with the pan, but the Government must do more to make it a worthy symbol of struggle for success.

Israel Khan, SC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wild, wild East

Wild, wild East

The rampant criminality now strangling East Trinidad is no overnight development, but the consequence of years of wilful blindness, facilitation and collusion with a creeping lawlessness that has grown to overwhelm the region and other pockets of the country.

Emancipation through Islam

Emancipation through Islam

Two Sundays ago in Warrenville, Cunupia, hundreds of people gathered at the regional complex in that community for a day that was designed to foster greater ­unity among Islamic organisations in the country.

It was a move to create inter-­ethnic solidarity and greater unity among varying Islamic organisations. A major sub-theme emerging from the near-eight-hour feast of speeches and citations for commendable contributions over decades were the contributions of Afro Muslims to the global struggles for emancipation.

Of street signs and name scrubbing

Of street signs and name scrubbing

The newspapers say Khafra Kambon and his Emancipation enterprise, supported by fierce UWI Africanists such as Bridget Brereton, Brinsley Samaroo and Claudius Fergus, are going to sanitise Port of Spain culturally, so that African forebears can rest in peace. Brereton is going to be the primary anti-colonial target person.

Beyond success in sport, music, culture...

Beyond success in sport, music, culture...

Jamaica’s 16 medals, including six gold, at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, which ended at the weekend in Cali, Colombia, are being hailed as the country’s best-ever performance at a World Championships at any level.

How can we treat our own citizens with such disgust?

I had the misfortune to enter the country last Friday with one immigration officer posted to handle approximately 300 passengers on the citi­ens side, while three immigration officers were given to the visitors side.

Needless to say, it took one hour and 45 minutes to reach the counter of the immigration officer who, quite frankly, was tired and moving quite slowly at this time because she alone was working to review and stamp all these entry forms. A sad state of affairs.

Unless WI makes changes, collective hurt to come

I am not one to play the devil’s advocate, but instead I simply try to always keep things real about my expectations in all things, especially the Caribbean’s beloved “WI” cricket.

An objective analysis of the WI T20 International cricket performance during recent years says the Caribbean team has been on top of the world for the longest time in the history of this format of the gentleman’s game, and nobody stays there forever.