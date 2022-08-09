Congratulations to all our sportsmen and -women who participated in 2022 Commonwealth Games. Three gold medals, two silver and one bronze are an extremely great success for a small nation with a population of approximately 1.4 million.
Our athletes demonstrated that with discipline, dedication and the will to succeed, the sky is the limit for their success.
The young people of our nation, especially those who are alienated from the power structure of our society, the impoverished and dispossessed can take the success of the nation’s athletes and apply it to the struggle of their lives to emerge from their predicament of poverty and illiteracy. They can make it if they really try.
And incidentally, Jereem “The Dream” Richards’ request that the pan rendition of our national anthem be played is a reminder that we as a nation must embrace the pan and truly make it our national instrument.
My generation will recall that in the ’60s, the various churches and religious organisations heaped scorn upon the pan and prevented the pan men and -women from rendering the “holy” songs on their pans in their respective institutions.
We have come a long way with the pan, but the Government must do more to make it a worthy symbol of struggle for success.
Israel Khan, SC