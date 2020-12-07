IF I were a betting man, I would have won a bet that Vasant Bharath would lose the United National Congress leadership elections by a landslide. Not because I followed the trend of the election; I made that assessment the day Bharath was announced as the lone candidate against the incumbent, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Inarguably, Vasant Bharath is a consummate professional. I’ve seen him hold his own on television forums and academic discussions with technocrats and financial experts on matters pertaining to trade and the economy. But too much logic can be cloying in the perverse and cutthroat world of partisan politics in a country where prejudice, nepotism, and political patronage are a way of life.
Bharath comes across as a staid academic who will do the right thing and throw the book at us. In politics “the right thing” can be subjective. Decisions can either be made solely in the interest of the country at the expense of the people or visa versa. The best example of this lies in the “perpetual” tug-of-war between government and economists regarding the US/TT dollar exchange rate. Economists have persistently lobbied the Government of the day to adhere to the “realistic” exchange rate and devalue the TT dollar. Such a decision would inherently satisfy the business community but create further hardships on the lower class and exacerbate the fragile social balance. No government in the recent past has acted on this “academic reality”. Some may argue that governments’ inaction on devaluation is strictly to satisfy political expediency. But isn’t this the point of politics and inherently the role of a political leader, who, unlike an economist, is expected to act as a referee between big business interest and the small man in order to maintain judicious social and economic balance? Is Bharath too set in his “logical” ways to play the role of an adjudicator in the interest of the common man? I’m sure it’s a question that crossed the minds of UNC members.
Bharath’s public persona is aloof which precluded a meaningful connection to the masses. In the “gayelle” of politics, a staid academic—especially one who seemingly exits in a vacuum—can elicit mistrust among the ordinary class. He can easily win elections that depend solely on partisan support and he has in the past. But to challenge the formidable leader of his own party in an environment where tradition and sentimentalism reign supreme, was a bridge too far.
Those who advocated for Kamla’s head on a platter, their sole message hinged on Kamla’s numerous election defeats. But there’s a flip side to that argument. The corrupt actions of many former ministers and public officials were perhaps too much for a solitary leader to absorb and the conceit of those making such claims could have very well sent sympathy support Kamla’s way.
Auntie Kamla’s roots run deep among the UNC grassroots...supporters connect with her on a personal and emotional level; those turned-off by her silly campaign ad-libs, which may have cost her and the UNC the election were hesitant to throw her over for an intellectual with a sophisticated accent they hardly know or can relate to.
Bharath’s team missed the point. The grassroots, who comprise a majority, decide elections; not the minority “elites” whose bread is buttered on both sides. To win the confidence of the masses, a candidate has to play the role of a populist convincingly in order to elicit empathy and emotional support. No one, let alone the average man, can even remotely grasp the notion of “new politics”. If such an “ideology” exists, it has to emerge from the minds of the electorate; not the mouths of politicians on the hustings.
The stark reality is: our society hasn’t evolved much, let alone our political dynamics. Old politics still rule and so too do old-fashioned politicians. Vasant Bharath and his “elite” slate attempted to sell an idea that simply doesn’t exist in the lexicon of the common man. He was the wrong candidate to unseat the incumbent leader. He simply did not possess that certain je ne sais quoi—an elitist term for “a cockroach in fowl party”. Put another way, the devil you know and love is better than the devil you don’t know. The membership has spoken; Kamla rules.