This is an open letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, CEO of TSTT Lisa Agard and CWU president Clyde Elder.
I write on behalf of the retirees of Telco/TSTT.
We are suffering mentally, emotionally, physically, psychologically and financially. Some have died without receiving their just due.
Cost of living is literally out of our reach, and more expenses are added daily. We are the forgotten seniors in the beautiful country called Trinidad and Tobago, who will eventually become street dwellers; yes, we built our homes that now need repairs to roofs, general maintenance, repainting.
Our health... all manner of illnesses that come with ageing are upon us, something we cannot stop or change. We need even some replacement of joints, spectacles, dentures; and the cost of medicine is exorbitant. We need your intervention swiftly.
From 1994 to 2006, we were asked to pay a part of the pension plan, along with the company’s contribution—three per cent, which we did.
It was eventually reduced to 1.5 per cent due to some error, but we continued paying the three per cent over a period of time.
The company was instructed to refund the overpayment, with interest, to the retirees. To date, this has not been done.
There was an agreement or arrangement to pay retirees an increase of three per cent annually. The last increase we received was in 2009.
Other trade unions in this country are complaining that workers are living on 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 salaries, and that the cost of living is tough.
Can you imagine living on a pension of 2009 value? Can you imagine some pensioners receiving less than $1,000 monthly, under tremendous financial strain. Help! Help!
It is not that TSTT has to look for the funds to pay us. The Telco pension plan has a surplus of over $900 million.
In the last three years, we have lost close to, or over, 20 members. Are they waiting for all to pass on, so that they don’t have to pay us?
It is a pity we are treated like scum at the bottom of the barrel, when we were the workers who worked hard to build the company, for very small salaries.
In 1979, Penguin (Seadley Joseph) sang a calypso called “Telco Poops”. I don’t know why nobody from the calypso fraternity has sung any songs on TSTT as yet.
There is much more to be said. However, we are making an appeal: please investigate and help the retirees of Telco/TSTT.
Mr Prime Minister, Mr Minister of Public Utilities, Ms Agard and Mr Elder—we crave your help, we are suffering and things are getting impossible for us to manage. We are losing our independence that we are used to.
Please have a heart and help the Telco/TSTT retirees.