Telling the whole truth, and nothing but...

Last week I read two releases issued by the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young. Both releases refuted claims by media outlets and publications involving him and his work.

I have also observed that on many occasions this gentleman has had cause to make such releases. While I understand over the years the lack of integrity and transparency by some politicians has caused journalists’ jobs to become even more difficult, there is an almost sacred responsibility to be fair and accurate in reporting.

According to Tom Ellis, independent and accurate news reporting helps highlight sensibilities, exposes reactions and influences social attitudes. It is a fundamental parameter for democracy to function smoothly. It helps reveal mistakes and omissions and, by extension, to correct dysfunctional behaviours and patterns in a way that benefits the whole.

In the age of fake news, credible journalism is waging a battle for survival. Obscure conspiracy theories, beliefs about schemes orchestrated by “certain people” with sinister objectives seem to get more attention than sober, fact-based, truth-seeking journalism. It’s the type of journalism that investigates and which seeks to provide an accurate account of events, on the basis of research.

I myself never took seriously people who refuted publications that mentioned their names until it happened to me some years ago. I was simply a passer-by at a crime scene and I decided to stop and observe, like any Trini would.

While there, a journalist questioned if I knew what was happening, and I responded by saying I was just a passer-by but was told someone was murdered. To my horror, the following day an article published by the said reporter mentioned me by name as a witness to the murder.

I was forced to contact the editor of the newspaper to refute the publication, only to receive an apology in a tiny corner of the newspaper a few days after. Till this day that article follows my name when googled.

That being said, it is my firm belief that the independent and unbiased journalist is called upon to perform his vocation amid a complex environment.

He or she must dare to challenge political and business interests, separate truth from rumours and lies from half-truths (the latter are often more dangerous).

He must de-construct unfettered conspiracy talk and he must do all that free from partisan blinders, ideological fixations and ties to alien interests.

He must have the courage, as well as the ability, to see all different perspectives.

Most importantly, in the haste to be the first to publish, he must do the relevant research to ensure all that is being published is the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

