Temporary fix for fire-tender issue

It is now a known fact that the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service does not have a minimum of one fire tender for each of the 25/26 fire stations.

While many will debate whether it is five or eight fire stations without a tender, the recent statement of the Chief Fire Officer that there are only 12 to 13 functional fire tenders is of concern.

And if a purchase order for fire tenders is made as of today, the earliest arrival is late 2024/2025.

A possible solution might be the immediate purchase of water trucks with a water cannon and hose reel, having the capacity of at least 3,000 gallons.

These water trucks must be able to navigate narrow roads and rural roads.

A minimum of 26, one for each fire station. These can be new or used. The quickest solution.

This may be a temporary and quick fix, if possible.

Later, it can be used in water distribution, for both domestic use and to supplement the fire tenders.

Whatever the plan, the long-term solution must be a minimum of two fire tenders per fire station.

Dr Philip Ayoung-Chee

San Fernando

We need attention

Deliver water not excuses, WASA

