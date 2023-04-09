Temporary fix for fire-tender issue

It is now a known fact that the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service does not have a minimum of one fire tender for each of the 25/26 fire stations.
While many will debate whether it is five or eight fire stations without a tender, the recent statement of the Chief Fire Officer that there are only 12 to 13 functional fire tenders is of concern.
And if a purchase order for fire tenders is made as of today, the earliest arrival is late 2024/2025.
A possible solution might be the immediate purchase of water trucks with a water cannon and hose reel, having the capacity of at least 3,000 gallons.
These water trucks must be able to navigate narrow roads and rural roads.
A minimum of 26, one for each fire station. These can be new or used. The quickest solution.
This may be a temporary and quick fix, if possible.
Later, it can be used in water distribution, for both domestic use and to supplement the fire tenders.
Whatever the plan, the long-term solution must be a minimum of two fire tenders per fire station.
Dr Philip Ayoung-Chee
San Fernando