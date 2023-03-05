“So, Dr Paul,” the post-graduate student said, “when are we going to stop seeing extra-sick post-Covid-pandemic patients presenting to the emergency departments?”
There were mutterings of agreement from the rest of the students. They wanted to discuss the relatively higher sickness level and sickness complexity of the patients they were seeing in the emergency departments, who would subsequently be admitted to the hospital. They acquiesced that a few factors were contributing.
Firstly, the unhealthy Trinbago population with a high level of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Then there was Covid itself which, aside from lung issues, caused extra blood clots and organ inflammation and made people prone to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure. Then there was long Covid and post-Covid, which also caused increase in blood clots and organ inflammation.
“But,” they challenged, “the peak of Covid has been over almost a year now. Surely, we should be going back to pre-pandemic patient-sickness levels. How long again?”
Whenever something is not adding up, it means there may be other factors that are invisible or not being considered. And there is an additional and significant factor here that is underestimated and often ignored. It is the actual physical health effect of the peak of the pandemic itself, separate from anything to do with Covid.
It was a serious rough patch. Going through normal life, we can see when periods of haggard living can have effects on our physical health and we can take a while to recover, and sometimes, we recover never at all.
A period of family stress, trying to juggle young children, pressures at work, while at the same time trying to build a house can affect the outer and inner physical body. Multiple pregnancies in fast succession can cause irreversible body changes. The stress of a horn, the stress of a cheating husband or wife, a committed boyfriend or girlfriend, when the expectation was one of monogamy, can be severely impactful. We know a horn itself can cause the body to age years and leave that person more fragile and less resilient. Grief and loss can do a similar thing, and can be even more severe and last for longer time.
Those two years of the peak of the pandemic, 2020 to 2022, were like going to war. We had never experienced something like that before in our entire lifetime and we were scared, uncertain and in serious flight-or-fight mode. When we are in that mode we produce adrenaline, cortisol and other stress-response hormones. But we were in that mode for most of the two years.
The long-term activation of the stress response system and the over-exposure to these stress hormones by itself causes hypertension, obesity, exacerbation of diabetes, weaker immune system, chronic fatigue, irregular sleep, weight gain, increased heart disease and increased stroke.
So far, the data has shown that if you were already obese, the pandemic caused 33-per cent increase in obesity. If you were average weight, the pandemic caused a 25-per cent increase. Some of the American data even quoted that 42 per cent of persons found they gained significant weight during the pandemic.
Then there were the additional factors of reduced exercise, increased alcohol consumption, inconsistent taking of medication, increased anxiety, and depression.
In essence, we were obese and unhealthy before the pandemic. Covid made things worse. Post-Covid and long-Covid syndromes made things even more worse. And the prolonged stress response of the pandemic state by itself was like getting ten horn and made things over-the-top worse.
But I had to answer the student’s question. How long again? Covid will become endemic, if it is not already so, and thus it will always be a factor exacerbating our risk for strokes, heart attacks and organ inflammation. But to recover from the two-year prolonged stress response may be, in itself, a further two to five years. Or maybe never. The first step, though, may be to acknowledge the trauma, the scar, the horn, the hurt, the rough patch.
I was chatting with Windsor Frederick recently and he made the point that the Carnival calypso and soca songs seemed divorced from the recent trauma of the pandemic, as if people wanted to forget and pretend to go back to normal. The artistes had an especially rough time during the pandemic and so maybe they needed to go back to their authentic selves and dip into that well of creativity and produce something real that would resonate with our very soul, since we were all there in the trenches going through the same trauma.
The key is probably to recognise what we just went through, recognise that it would have worsened our physical and mental health, and we now have to work through this and aggressively do things to counteract the damage to try to recover.
The pandemic stress was like getting ten horn. Let’s cry, sleep, cuss, reflect, look at the damage and then exercise at least five times a week, eat a salad or a portion of vegetables at least once daily for five days, actively try to relax more, and worry and stress less. We have two years to recover. We can write a soca song about it. We can get an actual horn. But we cannot afford to be extra sick.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.