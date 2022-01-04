Terms of the employee’s contract

Perhaps the most important discussion to take place in the build-up to the mandatory vaccination policy now being implemented in the public service is that surrounding the “terms of an employee’s contract (EC)”.
Once the scope and operation of EC is understood, public servants will have a better idea of why the requirement for the vaccines in the workplace can be enforced against them.
In ordinary contracts, there are the basic concepts of offer, acceptance and consideration (something that binds the agreement).
In the EC, apart from the above basic tenets, there are many more intricate things involved. There are “express terms” and “implied terms”. Also, the written document itself is not the full EC.
In Commonwealth countries, the express terms in the EC are comprised of terms required by statute, what is discussed and promised at the interview stage, what is agreed upon orally and/or in writing, and also what terms have been established through custom, work practices and through the collective bargaining agreements between the trade union and employer (if there is trade union representation for the employees).
Firstly, unlike Trinidad and Tobago, in Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda employment statutes mandate that the main terms of the EC are set in writing and provided to the employee.
Their precision sets the tone for employment relationships. But even this is not the entire contract itself (Smith and Woods’ Employment Law).
Terms can also be agreed orally or in writing. One common myth amongst workers is that because there is no written document, there is no contract.
In some instances, promises and representations made by the employer to persons, and acted upon by them, can turn out to be more binding legally than what was on the written document as the proposed contract (Gill v Cape Contractors, 1985).
Thirdly, trade usages, staff handbooks, custom and practices also form part of an EC. These terms must be certain, of general use, reasonable, and must be known by the employee. (Meek v Port of London Authority, 1918). However, a practice that developed without intending to have legal effect will not form part of an EC.
For unionised businesses, the incorporation of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) into the contract of employment is another method of determining some terms of the EC.
Where certain CBAs are said to be “binding in honour” only this may or may not be binding as between the employer and the employee. The key thing here is to have a clear adoption (orally or in writing) of the portion of the CBA in reference to the particular employee’s contract.
Where the EC gets complicated is to understand the presence of implied terms in the contract, meaning, the silent terms that the courts infer to be part and parcel of the EC.
Implied terms are relevant because (1) not every single clause can be discussed or agreed upon, and also (2) the implied term is required to give working effect to the other terms of the EC.
For example, in order to allow for proper/safe performance of duties in ministries, schools and hospitals, the government (as the employer) can require compulsory vaccination of each of the workers at any time during a pandemic.
One test of what is an implied term in the particular circumstance is to ask, “is the term so obvious that even a stranger would have said yes, we meant that?”( Shirlaw v Southern Foundries, 1939).
So, where the EC provides expressly for an employee to relocate to a different country to work, as required by the employer, there will be an implied term that reasonable time (as of necessity) must be given to the employee to do so.
“Necessity”, therefore, is the key requirement in implied terms (Chitty on Contracts).
Needless to say the breach of a fundamental term (express or implied) in an EC can lead to warnings, suspensions with pay or (in cases of gross disobedience) dismissals.
Yaseen Ahmed