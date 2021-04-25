Terrorists hold citizens hostage

THE Government ought not to pretend it’s alarmed by the United States “terrorist warnings”. The citizens of this country are held hostage by local terrorists so much so that these home-grown terrorists have forced us into a reclusive lifestyle.

Besides, international organisations possess “secret intelligence dossiers” on terrorist activities in the region. Let us not forget the correlation between crime and insurmountable government corruption.

The Government in power has shown us they are vehemently against transparency as demonstrated in the watered-down procurement legislation and the Attorney General’s bid to stymie access to information via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Such overt demonstrations do nothing to deter crime.

Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, though I commend him for his nerve in the battle against criminality and the politics of crime, he has once again used the ideological but manipulative “power” of statistics in an effort to vaunt his effectiveness in reducing crime.

As far as decent citizens are concerned, the scourge has not gone away neither has it been mitigated. Crime reduction is a direct result of the public’s cowering regime: locking ourselves behind impenetrable concrete and iron prisons and abstaining from social activities.

I could go on and on, but the buck stops with the Government. They have to lead by example and so far have demonstrated nothing meaningful to convince us they are interested in stemming crime. Once those in power continue to use their office to enrich themselves, nothing, absolutely nothing, will change in this country unless perhaps global warming existentially threatens our existence.

I guess the Mighty Sparrow said it most eloquently: we like it so! And might I add, politics, not religion, is our god. As such, the US is damn right! The police can’t protect us, why should the US believe they can protect their citizens?

On the issue of crime, Anand Maharaj, the man who was viciously murdered while engaged in a legitimate business transaction, was a schoolmate at Rio Claro Secondary (Central School). I remember him as a respectful and polite teenager with an engaging smile. I hope his family will find comfort in the honest and productive life he has lived and that justice will prevail.

RP Joseph

San Fernando

