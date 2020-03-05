Seasonal influenza has an estimated case fatality rate of 0.1 per cent; Covid-19’s estimated case fatality is conservatively—one per cent. Other coronavirus illnesses—SARS and MERS-CoV respectively—carry estimated case fatality rates of nine per cent and 36 per cent. During the 2018-2019 flu season in the US, around 34,000 deaths were attributed to influenza.

These deaths represented a case fatality of around 0.1 per cent! Certainly, prevention of Covid-19 is vitally important since it can potentially claim many more lives—if great numbers are infected.

What will test our health system and its quality, will be the number of lives saved. This depends on institutional capacity and the quality of the health services over which Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh presides.

That capacity goes way beyond simply the quarantining or isolation of patients. It has to do with the quality of personnel, plant and equipment involved in respiratory supportive care. He had better stop politicking over the Couva Hospital and begin in earnest to bring on-line the capacity for institutional care that resides at that yet-to-be-commissioned facility!

Steve Smith

via e-mail

Guyana, the world is watching you

AFTER Monday’s relatively smooth voting process, Guyana is now enveloped in a dangerous state of tension that bodes no good. This is a fraught situation that presents the very real and serious risk of a descent into a spiral that could undo all the progress for which the Guyanese people have fought so hard, in some cases at the cost of their lives.

The symptoms of dictatorship

On January 3, Dr Li Wenliang was summoned to the Public Security Bureau in Wuhan, the Chinese city in which he lived. The 34-year-old ophthalmologist who lived an ordinary life must have surely been surprised to learn that he was being accused of posing a “threat to the social order”, a serious crime in China. Police made Li sign a letter stating he was guilty of “spreading rumours”.

Life is a stage

IT was just after seven a.m. and seven blue imps took up positions on and around a concrete bench at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, just across the road from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bruce Melizan’s letter in the Saturday Express of February 29 (Page 15) headlined “Café owner robbing staff of service charge” in which he queried his tip going to the owner rather than the server at a food outlet for which he was abused and virtually thrown out of the establishment, is a concerning indicator of our indifference to a sense of right and wrong.

Even though every death is one too many and will affect many people, at a mortality rate of under four per cent overall (and dropping in China), the novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, is no more biologically dangerous than influenza; severe dengue can be worse.

With the kind of money that has passed through this country we should be enjoying a much higher standard of living and a much better and safer life. As it stands, billions continue to be thrown at projects and plans with little results.