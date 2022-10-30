Test squad picks: lip service to change

After the World Cup catastrophe, the pending resignation of coach Simmons gave a ray of hope that things will begin to change. But with its selection of the Test squad to play in Australia, Cricket West Indies has made it clear it only gives lip service to change, and Simmons was made the fall guy. So, what could have been different?

For starters why is Gudakesh Motie not in the squad to Australia? What more does this young man have to do to get selected? Given that there are no specialist spinners in the team, one cannot argue that someone else was chosen. And Motie’s inclusion would have provided scope for him to further hone his skills.

Why is Devon Thomas still in the team? Thomas has an ODI average of 14 and a T20I average of 8.50. Surely there are keepers around the West Indies with far better batting track records, who are just as good or perhaps even better keepers than Thomas. Like Pooran, Thomas has never played Test, but Pooran’s ODI average is 36.16 and T20I is 25.48. While Pooran has not lived up to his reputation, surely no one thinks Thomas is a better batter?

Wouldn’t this have been the ideal opportunity to draft Pooran into the Test squad? Or, if CWI has decided that Pooran will only play white ball cricket, then what about Shane Dowrich? Although he has not lived up to his potential either, his stats are still among the best in West Indies Test cricket. And he’s as good a keeper and far better batter than Thomas.

Obed McCoy has garnered attention as an up and coming pacer. His T20I stats are comparable to many leading pacers, and he’s played two ODIs thus far, taking four wickets. Would this not have been an opportune moment to include him at the Test level? Surely he should have been selected in front of Phillip? Or has CWI already pigeon-holed McCoy as a white ball cricketer?

And why is Raymon Reifer in the squad? Reifer has proven beyond any doubt that he’s not a Test player. With Holder and Mayers holding down all rounders’ positions, surely Hetmyer should have been in place of Reifer? Or is Hetmyer’s omission CWI’s revenge for the young man not being able to go to the World Cup? Hetmyer and Pooran could have added potential to a batting line-up that is somewhat weak.

Annan Boodram

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Questions that will not be silenced

Questions that will not be silenced

DESPITE various legal groups and experts having rubbished his sub judice defence for staying silent on the Nelson affair, it would be surprising if Attorney General Reginald Armour were to suddenly change course and address the many questions about the Government’s actions in this scandalous case. More likely, he, along with the key government figures involved will continue to avoid the entire issue in the hope that it will soon blow over and go away. Given the seriousness of the matters involved, however, it will be an absolute dereliction of duty for responsible voices not to speak out and demand answers.

Test squad picks: lip service to change

After the World Cup catastrophe, the pending resignation of coach Simmons gave a ray of hope that things will begin to change. But with its selection of the Test squad to play in Australia, Cricket West Indies has made it clear it only gives lip service to change, and Simmons was made the fall guy. So, what could have been different?

For starters why is Gudakesh Motie not in the squad to Australia? What more does this young man have to do to get selected? Given that there are no specialist spinners in the team, one cannot argue that someone else was chosen. And Motie’s inclusion would have provided scope for him to further hone his skills.

Skirting around the Nelson allegations

Is Vincent Nelson, KC, some kind of weird masochist who, among other things, is prepared to implicate himself in criminal activity, ruin his career, and risk going to prison, because he hates Messrs Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen so much—for whatever reason, or for no reason at all—that he is resolute in his determination to fabricate evidence against them, in order to tarnish their reputations, and get them to serve prison sentences?

Two languages

Two languages

So, my man Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show. He has been the host since 2015 when he took over after Jon Stewart. I think ­Trevor has become tired of the time limitations of the show. With the large time commitment for filming, he has had to curtail his travel to South Africa (where he is originally from), and he has had to do fewer stand-up comedy shows on the road and in different countries. At least those are the ­reasons he has given.

Trevor did not speak to me about it before making this decision and I am not happy with the new plan. He also has been rumoured to be dating Dua Lipa. What is up with that? What does she have that I do not have?—aside from being famous, talented, more attractive, slightly younger and has a fitter body. Not asking my permission before making a major life decision and now dating some hottie behind my back. Not cool, Trevor, not cool.

Government is the problem, not the solution

Many people criticise the failings of government and, as a solution, propose more government. This is like trying to treat heart disease by making people eat more processed and sugary foods.

The fact is, the inefficiencies of government are features, not bugs—ie, they are built into the system. Yet one former government minister writes, “Many commentators distinguish between management in the private and public sectors. The distinction is false.”

Psychological support for the protective services

With the current rounds of collective bargaining for protective services (police, fire, prisons), I wonder if considerations for psychological/counselling services are being built in to the discussions. After all, the State has responsibility for the well-being of these categories of employees.

I often hear about counselling being given to victims of domestic and school violence. I would like to know about the length of time, frequency and resources devoted to such therapy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Questions that will not be silenced

Questions that will not be silenced

DESPITE various legal groups and experts having rubbished his sub judice defence for staying silent on the Nelson affair, it would be surprising if Attorney General Reginald Armour were to suddenly change course and address the many questions about the Government’s actions in this scandalous case. More likely, he, along with the key government figures involved will continue to avoid the entire issue in the hope that it will soon blow over and go away. Given the seriousness of the matters involved, however, it will be an absolute dereliction of duty for responsible voices not to speak out and demand answers.

Test squad picks: lip service to change

After the World Cup catastrophe, the pending resignation of coach Simmons gave a ray of hope that things will begin to change. But with its selection of the Test squad to play in Australia, Cricket West Indies has made it clear it only gives lip service to change, and Simmons was made the fall guy. So, what could have been different?

For starters why is Gudakesh Motie not in the squad to Australia? What more does this young man have to do to get selected? Given that there are no specialist spinners in the team, one cannot argue that someone else was chosen. And Motie’s inclusion would have provided scope for him to further hone his skills.

Skirting around the Nelson allegations

Is Vincent Nelson, KC, some kind of weird masochist who, among other things, is prepared to implicate himself in criminal activity, ruin his career, and risk going to prison, because he hates Messrs Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen so much—for whatever reason, or for no reason at all—that he is resolute in his determination to fabricate evidence against them, in order to tarnish their reputations, and get them to serve prison sentences?

Two languages

Two languages

So, my man Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show. He has been the host since 2015 when he took over after Jon Stewart. I think ­Trevor has become tired of the time limitations of the show. With the large time commitment for filming, he has had to curtail his travel to South Africa (where he is originally from), and he has had to do fewer stand-up comedy shows on the road and in different countries. At least those are the ­reasons he has given.

Trevor did not speak to me about it before making this decision and I am not happy with the new plan. He also has been rumoured to be dating Dua Lipa. What is up with that? What does she have that I do not have?—aside from being famous, talented, more attractive, slightly younger and has a fitter body. Not asking my permission before making a major life decision and now dating some hottie behind my back. Not cool, Trevor, not cool.

Government is the problem, not the solution

Many people criticise the failings of government and, as a solution, propose more government. This is like trying to treat heart disease by making people eat more processed and sugary foods.

The fact is, the inefficiencies of government are features, not bugs—ie, they are built into the system. Yet one former government minister writes, “Many commentators distinguish between management in the private and public sectors. The distinction is false.”

Psychological support for the protective services

With the current rounds of collective bargaining for protective services (police, fire, prisons), I wonder if considerations for psychological/counselling services are being built in to the discussions. After all, the State has responsibility for the well-being of these categories of employees.

I often hear about counselling being given to victims of domestic and school violence. I would like to know about the length of time, frequency and resources devoted to such therapy.