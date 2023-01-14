Test visitors for Covid

Greetings, Hon Dr Rowley and Hon Terrence Deyalsingh. It is noted that Covid cases are rising again and we now have the XBB variant. Carnival is here and a lot of tourists will be visi­ting our country. Could you urgently put measures in place to protect our citizens, please?

I would like to kindly suggest that every single visitor coming into the country be tested for Covid as soon as possible. It is understood that to postpone Carnival now would be a mammoth task and lead to losses in the millions. However, no one wants another lockdown. While we can be a forgiving people, we are not going to accept any sad stories after Carnival from your administration and for our rights to be taken away again.

During the lockdowns, we saw clear disparities between the “haves” and the “have nots”—­unfairness when it came to who was able to sell packaged food; bars remained open while places of worship were closed or limited to an hour of service.

I personally want everyone to be safe and for there to be no more Covid deaths. It is noted that the folks in Guyana imposed travel restrictions on passengers from China, and the same should be done here. Everyone who went to China recently should be tested or must provide a negative Covid test upon entry to our country.

J Ali

Port of Spain

A few days ago, the Prime Minister defended his Government’s choice of Christine Kangaloo for Presi­dent of Trinidad and Tobago. He argued that those people who objected to the Government’s nomination were indulging in “nothing but pure politics... There are people in this country who set out deliberately to mislead the country, and I go as far as to say, incite the population”. (Express, January 9.)

Like humans, a nation’s greatest resource is its freedom. Greater than gold, oil or natural gas. But, in Trinidad and Tobago, people are complacent about their democracy, more committed to political party than to their greatest resource, hardly aware that the stronger their democracy, the greater their protection as citizens and the better they are served by the politics of the country.

The current imbroglio regarding the selection by the Government of the sitting President of the Senate, Christine Kangaloo, to be elected as the next president of the republic raises much broader issues as to whether our current constitutional provisions reflect or achieve its overarching objective of a political system founded on the principles of democratic republicanism.

In the present furore about selecting a new President, it appears that we, as a nation, and our leaders have rubbished our history. We have forgotten the history of the Independence Conference and its reflection of a divided nation. We nod at the Republican Constitution with­out appreciating the precipitating nuances. We have ignored our experiences in the rush to personalise and politicise the current discussion on electing a president.

I wish to highlight an unfortunate experience relating to customer service. On Friday I went to the Arima Licensing Office to have my driver’s permit renewed. My confirmed appointment was at 9.15 a.m. I am a senior citizen.

I arrived at the office at 7.20 a.m. and met a line of about 50 people waiting to conduct their business. I joined the line and, around 8 a.m. the line had snaked around the entrance and into the car park, with several more joining as time went by.

