Test visitors for Covid

Greetings, Hon Dr Rowley and Hon Terrence Deyalsingh. It is noted that Covid cases are rising again and we now have the XBB variant. Carnival is here and a lot of tourists will be visiting our country. Could you urgently put measures in place to protect our citizens, please?
I would like to kindly suggest that every single visitor coming into the country be tested for Covid as soon as possible. It is understood that to postpone Carnival now would be a mammoth task and lead to losses in the millions. However, no one wants another lockdown. While we can be a forgiving people, we are not going to accept any sad stories after Carnival from your administration and for our rights to be taken away again.
During the lockdowns, we saw clear disparities between the “haves” and the “have nots”—unfairness when it came to who was able to sell packaged food; bars remained open while places of worship were closed or limited to an hour of service.
I personally want everyone to be safe and for there to be no more Covid deaths. It is noted that the folks in Guyana imposed travel restrictions on passengers from China, and the same should be done here. Everyone who went to China recently should be tested or must provide a negative Covid test upon entry to our country.
J Ali
Port of Spain