“Hip Hip Hooray Trinbago you now reach 60
Hip Hip Hooray your Diamond Jubilee
All these years, living as a Sovereign Nation
The Anthem say ‘in the fires of hope and prayer’.
On August 31, 1962
The same year that I was nine
With pomp and flair, they lower the Union Jack and
Raise the Red, White and Black
Sirens blared! church bells ring!
In the air there was a great atmosphere
I understood, The Promise of Nationhood.”
CHORUS:
How much have we grown
Did we ever understand this notion of Nationhood?
How much have we grown
Did we ever understand we all have to build we Nation?
This country has doctors, lawyers, educators and plenty politicians
We develop educationally but, how much have we grown?
I give thanks and sing praises to God, for these 60 years of life I have had the blessing/privilege to live in this unitary state of Trinidad and Tobago. At the age of eight going on nine years old I was introduced to this country, my country, a “nation” that is to be called my own.
It was from the then noble platform of politics, that The “Father of the Nation” Dr Eric Eustace Williams introduced our citizens to the philosophy of Nationhood. I could never forget the Youth Rally (August 30, 1962) at which he addressed the children of that time on this philosophy. Of course, in Tobago we listened to his speech on the radio, through the Government Broadcasting Unit. His pronouncement was qualified by profound supporting exhortations:
lIn this nation, “every creed and race will find an equal place”; immortalised within the words of our national anthem;
lNo Mother India, no Mother Africa, embrace Mother Trinidad and Tobago
lThe future of this nation is in your book bag;
lTogether We Aspire; Together We Achieve;
lOur National Watchwords are “Discipline, Production and Tolerance”.
I would say as a testimony, the above listed exhortations have remained key to the tapestry that is my life; up to now the anniversary of six decades as an independent nation.
As I still understand it, the foundation for living a productive, progressive, meaningful life was rooted in the quality of my upbringing in the humble but homely environment at McKay Hill, Scarborough, Tobago. Here, I was nurtured in values that invoked both ‘fear’ and adoration of a Creator God; and the attendant comfort of goodness, as opposed to the abstract discomfort of evil. These formative years greatly shaped my attitude to living this “gift” of life.
Throughout this period, I have witnessed the resilience of our people and systems to overcome major challenges to our way of life. Whether it was the 1970 Revolution, the attempted coup of 1990 or the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020; our people have surmounted it all.
A main feature of life in our independent nation, as I see it, is that all citizens would have had access to opportunities to live productive and fulfilling lives. While I seized the opportunity to become a soldier, any citizen could become whatever falls within individual capability and desire.
My view is that, notwithstanding our imperfections real/perceived, quite a lot of good has happened here. At the end of these six enterprising decades, where are we as a nation?
It concerns me at this juncture, there seems to be acrimony towards who we are as a nation, in many sectors of society.
The mood of our country at this juncture is less than pleasing and encouraging. Mainstream conversations as we approach the start of our seventh decade as a nation have degenerated into relentless attacks on government and the country’s institutional framework; crime and criminal activity, significant gang activity, gun violence and murder; violence against women; child abuse; corruption and even race issues. There is also evidence of lawlessness and a high degree of intolerance. The time is ripe for a new societal conversation focused on the value of the “Power of choice”.
So, what is your testimony, fellow citizen? Are you proud of your country? Are you content with your life? Are you among the growing number of cynics who hold the view that “T&T is not a real country?”. What are your dreams and plans as we embark on the start of our seventh decade as a nation?
My choice is to continue to do what I can to contribute to the well-being of my country. What’s your choice, fellow citizen?
“Let’s continue to build our nation together!”
Major (Rt’d) Doddridge
F Jack (Aka: DJ)
2022 (fast approaching
69 years old).