Testing – best tool to fight pandemic

The lockdown of the entire society with restricted movement only slows down the spread of the coronavirus. It cannot stop this virus that causes COVID-19. Testing will be a more effective and data-driven way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Countries such as Israel and South Africa still have COVID-19 spreading. There are people dying there even though they have strict laws that quarantine their populations.

It will be expensive to test many people from each area then zoom in on a particular area once the virus is detected but it will pay for itself with the saving of life and the resumption of economic activities.

There is a company (Biosensors) in South Korea that produces 350,000 testing kits a day. Testing the blood for an increased white blood cell count will be a preliminary test to help identify people who need confirmatory testing.

It is impossible to fight an enemy you cannot see. Testing locates the COVID-19 and can help us focus resources where needed. If we do not strategically test aggressively our health system will eventually become overwhelmed by the COVID-19 crisis. I used to instruct people on how to graphing the spread of viruses. They spread exponentially. Containment is difficult. Testing is our best tool to fight this pandemic.

Curfew and social distancing (virtually impossible if one lives with several people) and state of emergency only slows down the spread; elimination should be the goal.

Brian Ellis Plummer

via e-mail

Forget the economists. Ask the medics

T&T and a set of other countries are in lockdown. COVID-19 is spiralling. Economies are frozen, businesses in free-fall, families living from day to day.

What happens next? Don’t ask the economists. They have no idea. Ask the medics.

Journal of a recalcitrant minority

Today started badly. I got into another argument with the doubles man by Medford Gas Station for not putting enough channa in my doubles again. He always does that. I swear I will start going for Debe doubles if he does it one more time. These doubles men act like you’ll cry if one morning they disappear or something.

Bring down the hammer

ON the eve of independence on August 30, 1962 Dr Eric Williams bequeathed to the people of this nation the watchwords: discipline, production and tolerance. Most of us know the relevance of these words one to the other but let’s just focus on discipline in this the age of the novel coronavirus. We are a talented people but we lack discipline. How else could you explain the actions of some on whom our very lives depend?

How to cope with coronavirus self-isolation

HUMANS are social beings. We are social creatures by nature. However, social distancing, self-isolation or quarantining are all necessary public health guidelines to help control the spread of COVID-19. An ancient Greek physician, Hippocrates, once wrote, “For extreme diseases, extreme methods of cure, as to restriction, are most suitable.” That is, desperate times call for desperate measures. Given our current situation in T&T it is necessary that these public health guidelines be closely adhered to, to “flatten the curve”.