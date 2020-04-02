Testing – best tool to fight pandemic

The lockdown of the entire society with restricted movement only slows down the spread of the coronavirus. It cannot stop this virus that causes COVID-19. Testing will be a more effective and data-driven way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Countries such as Israel and South Africa still have COVID-19 spreading. There are people dying there even though they have strict laws that quarantine their populations.
It will be expensive to test many people from each area then zoom in on a particular area once the virus is detected but it will pay for itself with the saving of life and the resumption of economic activities.
There is a company (Biosensors) in South Korea that produces 350,000 testing kits a day. Testing the blood for an increased white blood cell count will be a preliminary test to help identify people who need confirmatory testing.
It is impossible to fight an enemy you cannot see. Testing locates the COVID-19 and can help us focus resources where needed. If we do not strategically test aggressively our health system will eventually become overwhelmed by the COVID-19 crisis. I used to instruct people on how to graphing the spread of viruses. They spread exponentially. Containment is difficult. Testing is our best tool to fight this pandemic.
Curfew and social distancing (virtually impossible if one lives with several people) and state of emergency only slows down the spread; elimination should be the goal.
Brian Ellis Plummer
via e-mail