In the Sunday Express (March 6), a story by Ria Taitt on Page 8 stated, “A committee also set up to develop a reference foundation textbook on the history of T&T was established and chaired by Prof Bridget Brereton.”

This is incorrect; it was also chaired by Prof Theodore Lewis.

A letter to the editor by Jean-Claude Escalante, printed in the Express on March 9 (Page 18), states, “When the Government set up an education committee some years ago, Prof Bridget Brereton was assigned to write a book on the history of Trinidad.”

Also, completely false.

Incidentally, in this same letter, Mr Escalante writes, “Fr [Anthony] de Verteuil is one of our last living treasures, but very rarely does his name get called when we speak of great historians.”

In at least five columns printed over the last few years in this paper, I reviewed books by Fr de Verteuil and consistently called him a national treasure.

Bridget Brereton

Champs Fleurs

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Textbook committee was also chaired by Lewis

In the Sunday Express (March 6), a story by Ria Taitt on Page 8 stated, “A committee also set up to develop a reference foundation textbook on the history of T&T was established and chaired by Prof Bridget Brereton.”

Way to go, Dr Rowley

I wish to take this opportunity to commend Dr Keith Rowley on the resumption of his “Conversations with the Prime Minister”, held on Tuesday.

This briefing of the population by the PM on the impact on Trinidad and Tobago resulting from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the rise in commodity prices, in particular, the increase in the price of oil and gas, is as timely as it is informative.

Ukraine: after the pause

Ukraine: after the pause

TWO weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, and still no “decapitation” of the Ukrainian government, no city captured except Kherson (which no non-Ukrainian had ever heard of before the war), and maybe 2,000 military dead on each side.

It’s not exactly a stalemate, since the Russians have more tanks, more artillery and more air power, and they have not yet used them as aggressively as they might. So we can use this (relative) pause in the fighting to examine Moscow’s remaining options.

Fuel price hike will be a big blow

With the war going on between Russia and Ukraine, there is a great possibility that fuel can go up in Trini­dad and Tobago.

Word is already out there to brace for an increase in prices—food, for example.

Ukraine continues to burn while the West fiddles

In a previous letter on the Russia/Ukraine situation, I tried to show the equivalence between Russia and the West, in their common hegemonic intent and their indifference to human suffering as part of that process.

Unsung heroes left out of T&T’s rewritten history

Unsung heroes left out of T&T’s rewritten history

It’s a sad state of affairs in this country when noble acts go unrewarded and we cast heroes as villains to maintain the honour of dishonourable men.

The tragic deaths of the four divers who were sucked inside a 30-inch pipe were made more disheartening knowing that a team of divers answered the call to rescue their fellow countrymen.