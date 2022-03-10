Textbook committee was also chaired by Lewis

In the Sunday Express (March 6), a story by Ria Taitt on Page 8 stated, “A committee also set up to develop a reference foundation textbook on the history of T&T was established and chaired by Prof Bridget Brereton.”
This is incorrect; it was also chaired by Prof Theodore Lewis.
A letter to the editor by Jean-Claude Escalante, printed in the Express on March 9 (Page 18), states, “When the Government set up an education committee some years ago, Prof Bridget Brereton was assigned to write a book on the history of Trinidad.”
Also, completely false.
Incidentally, in this same letter, Mr Escalante writes, “Fr [Anthony] de Verteuil is one of our last living treasures, but very rarely does his name get called when we speak of great historians.”
In at least five columns printed over the last few years in this paper, I reviewed books by Fr de Verteuil and consistently called him a national treasure.
Bridget Brereton
Champs Fleurs