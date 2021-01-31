THA power-sharing an option

IN the absence of a Tobago constitution, there appears to be only a few options when there is a tie. One is fresh elections, two is someone crossing the floor and three is power sharing.
This is nothing similar to the 18-18 tie we had in the past when Arthur NR Robinson was selected to break it. He didn’t accede to recognise incumbent Basdeo Panday the opportunity to continue on; he made history but history will not absolve him.
Robinson appointed Patrick Manning as the new leader and anointed him then said it was based on “spiritual and moral values”, which was a travesty because our Constitution had no provision for a tie when the total seats were 36 at the time.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) should not concede to new elections, but if there were new elections, that will be grounds for insurrections or riots and war will break out between the factions which could be a recipe for disaster
If we couldn’t apply the theory that it is reasonable to permit the incumbent in the 18-18 tie, why will it be reasonable now to let the People’s National Movement leader of the Tobago House of Assembly continue on?
In addition, there is no foundation for considering the popular votes as a remedy. This is not written in the THA constitution if one exists, so there is no need for the PNM leader in Tobago to pull a fast one.
Power-sharing remains as the only option.
Jay Rakhar
New York