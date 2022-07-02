Thank God and Met Service

Among the early WhatsApp messa­ges when I opened my phone last Wednesday morning to check on storm news was a photo ID card that bore the perceived likeness of Jesus Christ. The message was clear, “God is a Trini”.

The preamble to this country’s Constitution states grandiloquently, if ambiguously, that this nation recognises the supremacy of God, however perceived in a multi-ethnic state like ours.

As someone with what the social scientists call a “lived experience” data of the power of prayer, I was quite taken aback while listening to the radio criticisms of the technical staff of the T&T Meteorological Service, who were assumed to have got it wrong by not predicting that the storm would leave the country largely unscathed. The Met Service, consistent with other international weather advisories, allowed us to adequately prepare, and prayerfully, for what could easily have been a catastrophic event. We should be most grateful.

The last time I checked, according to a 1980s MORI poll, Trinidad and Tobago is a religious country where around 90 per cent of the people subscribe to the constitutional pronouncement on the supremacy of God. As well we should, given that the country, at least the Trinidad part of it, is named after the Blessed Trinity, God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. It is all captured in the Nicene Creed recited by Catholics at the beginning of every Mass.

For me, the “God is a Trini” concept, popularised after the country’s escape from every natural disaster, is very real. The name of the larger of our two islands is Trinidad which, translated literally from the Spanish, means Trini­ty. The concept of God being a Trini (meaning Trinity) should therefore be easier to grasp.

We were all raised on the myth of Columbus’ “discovery” and the naming of Trinidad after the Holy Trinity, following his surviving his own personal storm, hence the acceptance of God as a Trini. I believe it was never meant to suggest that the Almighty carried a T&T passport or ID card, but as many Christians acknowledge, there are three entities in the one God—God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.

It would therefore be more profitable, rather than castigating Met Service staff, to simply say, “Thank God”.

Maxie Cuffie

Port of Spain

