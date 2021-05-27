Thank you, dedicated health workers

To Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health:

It gives me great pleasure to write to your dignified office, chiefly to highlight the positive contributions made by you and members of the healthcare system under your portfolio.

At present, our country is facing a challenging time due the negative impact of Covid-19 on the citizenry and our nation.

Despite there being so many challenges, there are still many who are working tirelessly, day after day, to ensure a level of quality healthcare is provided to our population.

The findings and conclusions were based on first-hand experiences with the care given to my father, the late Praimnath Deobarran in the public health system.

Mr Deyalsingh, I would like to say a heartfelt “thank you” and express my gratitude to the following doctors, staff and institutions in this process:

• Rochard Douglas Health Centre — Dr A Dhanookdhary, nurses and support staff;

• Princes Town Hospital — Dr Baksh and staff;

• San Fernando General — Dr Jagdip, Dr A Ramlal, Dr Dowlat, Dr Rasheed, Dr C Ramcharan, with other doctors on the team; staff at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, especially at Level 16.

• Augustus Long Hospital — Dr Lalla, Dr Ramlal, Dr Toolsie, Dr Samlal, Dr Roopchand, Dr Ramkissoon and other members on the team, supportive nurses and security officers, with special highlight to Ms Ramkelawan.

• All the ambulance drivers, wards-men and transfer service workers.

These individuals have all led by example in their service to humanity, and more so my father.

On behalf of my family, I am eternally grateful for the yeoman service given to my beloved father.

In a time when Covid-19 has brought about a complex and delicate situation in our society, these individuals have risen to the challenges and placed themselves at the front to serve by example with humility, selflessly.

May you all continue to make that positive difference in the lives of all who you come into contact with during your service and practice.

Amar Deobarran

via e-mail

