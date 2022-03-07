I have been nurtured by two exceedingly strong women, R Francis and B Taloo, my grandmothers.
International Women’s Day (IWD) is March 8, 2022.
This year’s theme is, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.
IWD aims to focus global attention on the state of women when it comes to gender equality, bias, stereotypes and discrimination.
Its goal is to make our world more diverse, equitable and inclusive for them.
Spurred on by the universal female suffrage movement that began in New Zealand, IWD originated from labour movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th century.
The earliest version of a “Women’s Day” was organised by the Socialist Party of America in New York City on February 28, 1908.
The colours of IWD are purple, green and white.
I, AV Rampersad, would like to wish all women, the world over a happy IWD.
You are strong, intelligent, talented and simply wonderful.
You are all loved and appreciated.
To the women in my life, you fill my days with happiness and my world with love.
Thank you, muchas gracias.