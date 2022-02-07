The PM of Trinidad and Tobago has extended condolences on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar.
How many people in T&T are aware of this fact?
Music is universal. It appeals to all.
Lata’s musical career spanned seven decades. It has had a profound effect on the world.
Lata visited T&T and performed in the 1980s in Port of Spain and San Fernando.
In T&T it is damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
Of course there is one in every crowd and at every occasion.
Someone in their wisdom or lack thereof has asked what the PM’S favourite selection is.
We, the lovers of Lata, cannot respond for the PM. We however would like to dedicate “Nagari Nagari Dware Dware”, from the movie Mother India to the inquisitive individual.
Mother India is a 1957 film.
Lata is the original singer.
Lata thank you for the music, RIP.