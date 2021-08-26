M is for Michael, chosen by God to be His faithful shepherd.

I is for Invaluable service rendered with self-sacrifice unfettered.

C is for Career as priest and teacher in the Catholic community.

H is for Healing he brought to hurting hearts with his humanity.

A is for All the parishes and the church that for 55 years he served.

E is for Excellent sermons he delivered with such verve.

L is for Love he has given to us and we return in equal measure.

M is for Magnanimity with which he shared all his treasure.

A is for Always ready to serve in any way he is needed.

K is Knowing you can call on him and your cry will be heeded.

H is Humour he can make you laugh with joyful sound.

A is At all times with eyes fixed on heaven, but his feet on the ground.

N is Never faltering in his love for the Church and His Creator.

Our dear Fr Makhan, we love you now, always and forever.

Thank you for 49 years of your love and friendship and the many services rendered to me and other members of the Thompson family.

Hazel Thompson-Ahye

via e-mail

