Thank you, Louis Bertrand

This last week the nation lost the beautiful person and mind of Louis Bertrand, a national pollster. Louis was one of the most understated persons in the business, yet an influential figure who spoke through his work.
Most often, we would think of Louis as the guy with the elections polls, but that is to limit the full dimensions of the man. Yes, he did election polls and was more accurate than most in his predictions. He was fearless when others equivocated. He made calls by constituency and plumbed the widespread disillusionment in the country. He told us that voters did not believe that either of the major political parties could solve our problems. He informed us that two-thirds of us thought crime was the most significant issue and counted up three in every four of us as having no confidence in any party solving that problem.
But Louis was active before that. He worked with Roy McCree, the senior Fellow at SALISES, on preparing the now-forgotten but still very relevant 2013 Ryan Report, which sought to help us deal with crime. He designed that sample and executed the fieldwork. Fieldwork was his forte: his secret weapon of success. Pretenders came and went, but Louis and HHB and Associates stood firm.
Louis believed in the scientific method that underpins outstanding market research. This quality is what endeared me to him and his work. He was the single market researcher I respected deeply. I could find no fault in his efforts. We often discussed the value of his fieldwork decisions in the context of his methodological judgments. Today, we see researchers and clients who have no respect for methodology and do not use good quality or experienced field teams.
He was aware of his biases and ensured they were addressed through his designs. His sharp analytical skills helped him turn data into analysis and stories. We both were able to laugh at the misunderstandings that populated common thinking. Louis knew our country; he knew the tribes. That knowledge helped him identify trends and patterns. Many modern researchers have no clue where some villages are and who resides there. How will they be able to replace Louis?
They may have what Louis did not–the gift of the gab and a willingness to sucker the unsuspecting into believing in magic. Louis was not one for show business but knew his trade and plied it faithfully.
May God Almighty have mercy on his soul and upon us, who are left without a credible source of election and social polls. You have worked well, my comrade. Thank you for your body of work and our private friendship. I will always have you in my memories.
Noble Philip
Chairman
Market Facts and Opinions (MFO)