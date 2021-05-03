Having served the nation as first lady between 1987 and 1997, Zalayhar Hassanali, widow of the late president Noor Hassanali, is living a life marked by sacrosanctity and sanguinity.

As an exemplary woman of moral rectitude, she is indeed demure and shrewd. Her contributions to education, culture, environment and education are invaluable.

Today, I express my gratitude as a young woman for her lifelong service as a social activist and humanitarian for more than six decades.

Wishing Mrs Hassanali a Happy 90th Birthday. She is deeply loved and appreciated.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

Sobering reality

The new public health regulations announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday effectively returned the country to the state of lockdown introduced one year ago.

Public education missing on vaccines

IN response to a question on April 21 about public confidence in the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, T&T’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, spoke of a “thromboembolic phenomenon”. He must have mistaken the T&T public for a UWI postgraduate class. 

Napoleon: What if...?

Napoleon Bonaparte doesn’t come up much in conversation these days, which is hardly surprising given that he has been dead for two centuries. On the other hand, on Wednesday it will be exactly 200 years since he died, so maybe we could make an exception just this once.

How to tighten up on coastline security

IN the press conference held on Sunday, I listened with a sense of dismay and confusion to Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel as he seemed, in my respectful view, to throw his hands in the air in a sigh of capitulation with regard to the surveillance of our country’s coastline. 

Unfair attacks on virus-fighting Govt

I am disheartened to see the level of disgruntlement against our Prime Minister for his sagacious stance in promptly locking down the country, seeking to stem the flow of the deadly Covid-19 virus and call upon all our citizens to unite, dispel puerile partisan politics and show our true patriotism in support of compulsory life saving measures.

Redouble our efforts against crime

A major election platform promise made by the various political parties which have occupied the corridors of power in our country was to solve the crime problem.