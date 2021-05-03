Having served the nation as first lady between 1987 and 1997, Zalayhar Hassanali, widow of the late president Noor Hassanali, is living a life marked by sacrosanctity and sanguinity.
As an exemplary woman of moral rectitude, she is indeed demure and shrewd. Her contributions to education, culture, environment and education are invaluable.
Today, I express my gratitude as a young woman for her lifelong service as a social activist and humanitarian for more than six decades.
Wishing Mrs Hassanali a Happy 90th Birthday. She is deeply loved and appreciated.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain