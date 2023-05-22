I would like to thank Senators Jayanti Lutchmedial and Paul Richards for their very insightful questions to the Police Commissioner and other senior members last week during a Joint Select Committee meeting.
When an organisation which is the recipient of the largest piece of the national budget can come on record and officially state that there is no computerisation or easy access to criminal case files one must really wonder what goes on behind the scenes in that organisation.
There certainly must be some truth to the phrase “Trinidad is not a real place”.
Further to this when a senior member of the TTPS says that there were minuscule improvements in particular areas of violent crimes and this was in line with global crime trends he should first look at the global statistics and realise that, apart from war-torn countries, we are amongst the leaders in violent crimes so he should rethink that statement of trying to say we are just like everybody else when we are in fact leading the way globally.