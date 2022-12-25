Please permit me space in your newspaper to publicly express my profound gratitude to the “angels” at the St James Medical Complex, Western Main Road, St James.
On November 28, 2022, I experienced difficulty breathing shortly after the chemotherapy treatment was started. Well, fortunately for me, I was in the right place and emergency medical attention was administered. After x-rays, CT scans and blood tests were done I was admitted to the ward, where I continued to receive excellent care and attention.
The medical, nursing and support staff at this medical complex are second to none. They are all genuinely concerned about their patients’ well-being and recovery. Even the ambulance driver and attendants were kind and caring when I was transported to another institution for the CT scan to be done. The ward is clean and well appointed. My only complaint is that the temperature in the ward is too cold (for me), but there is probably a good reason for that.
All things considered, I give the staff of SJMC a satisfaction rating of A+ excellent. The CEOs and general managers of all other Government departments would do well to learn and emulate “the magic” that is practised at the SJMC every day. Especially the Prime Minister, other ministers and the CEOs of State enterprises.
Heartfelt thanks to everyone at the SJMC. Continue the excellent service.
Azard Mohammed
Tacarigua