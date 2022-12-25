Please permit me space in your newspaper to publicly express my profound gratitude to the “angels” at the St James Medical Complex, Western Main Road, St James.

On November 28, 2022, I experienced difficulty breathing shortly after the chemotherapy treatment was started. Well, fortunately for me, I was in the right place and emergency medical attention was administered. After x-rays, CT scans and blood tests were done I was admitted to the ward, where I continued to receive excellent care and attention.

The medical, nursing and support staff at this medical complex are second to none. They are all genuinely concerned about their patients’ well-being and recovery. Even the ambulance driver and attendants were kind and caring when I was transported to another institution for the CT scan to be done. The ward is clean and well appointed. My only complaint is that the temperature in the ward is too cold (for me), but there is probably a good reason for that.

All things considered, I give the staff of SJMC a satisfaction rating of A+ excellent. The CEOs and general managers of all other Government departments would do well to learn and emulate “the magic” that is practised at the SJMC every day. Especially the Prime Minister, other ministers and the CEOs of State enterprises.

Heartfelt thanks to everyone at the SJMC. Continue the excellent service.

Azard Mohammed

Tacarigua

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

With goodwill to all

With goodwill to all

Around this time last year, Trinidad and Tobago was reeling from a daily upsurge in Covid-19 deaths with Christmas Eve 2021 and January 8, 2022 being rerecorded as the country’s deadliest days each, with 37 Covid-19 deaths, a heart-breaking feat that was repeated on January 8. A total of 37 people lost their lives from Covid-19 on each day. T&T was in the throes of a truly traumatic period with 711 people dying from Covid-19 during last December alone.

Christmas and the science question

Contemporary science has challenged the Christian metanarrative and its understanding of redemption. Bishop Robert Barron, the jefe of modern catholic evangelisation with millions of followers, has noted that among the young the questions that bother them most are those about faith and science.

The teacher

The teacher

So, my main job is a lecturer with The University of the West Indies. ­Essentially, I am a teacher and twice a year we have postgraduate exams. Postgraduate students in medicine are those who are already doctors but they are doing further studies to become senior doctors, either with a diploma or an additional specialty degree. These are high-stakes exams, after which one can be eligible for promotion to a more senior position.

LET THERE BE PEACE

LET THERE BE PEACE

In the spirit of the season, we wish you, our dear readers, joy and happiness. Above all, we wish you the peace of knowing that you and your loved ones are safe and free from the risk of random or targeted violence.

A healthy, happy Christmas

A healthy, happy Christmas

Ever since I became an adult, while I marked Christmas with maybe a special meal, a generous helping of Rosina’s delicious fruit cake (slices did not apply there) and some quality confectionery, I have held that Christmas is for children to enjoy.

The story of the Christ-child, the nativity, the seasonal songs and all the mystery, the excitement that are standard for the festival (if it can be so classified) stir strong “I must have that!” desires among consumers, and in turn target the pockets, wallets and debit-and-credit cards of adults, encouraging them to spend on their loved ones, especially children, what they could ill-afford.