Thank you, Sylvia Hunt

in the early 60s while a pupil at Trinity College, Melbourne Street, Mondays were special. I got my 75c weekly allowance on that morning; we got one of our two half-days off per week because of a cramped Trinity College. On a Monday after class dismissal if some of my school friends were to catch the 11.39 a.m. train it meant running non-stop to the railway building from where the maxi-taxis and buses now operate. The next train was at 1.05 p.m. which we usually took. This allowed my school friends and I to have some time to roam Port of Spain. That’s how we visited My-T-Fine store. And it was special: a visual delight and toothsome too once my weekly allowance could afford it. I have truly treasured memories going to the My-T-Fine store with school friends to be amazed at the enticing array of local sweetmeats. Thank you so much, Mrs Sylvia Hunt, for your frontline work in having us relish buying local.
Haydn Murray