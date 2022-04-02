It’s not always good news that comes out of our medical institutions, especially in this trying time of a global pandemic.

However, I know of doctors and nurses who put their lives and safety above all to ensure patients receive the best medical care possible.

My personal experience from a visit to the Emergency Department of the San Fernando General Hospital has been nothing short of efficient and professional treatment by all involved.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Rix Mootoo, Dr Pernell, Dr Thompson, Burn Unit Department, Mrs Mohammed and staff at the Nephrology Ward on both shifts for providing me with caring medical treatment during my stay at the hospital. First-class treatment, indeed!

Their care and attention are greatly appreciated. At no time did I ever feel uncomfortable or in need of anything. I humbly say—thank you, all. And above all, Thank God.

Kumar Ramsingh

