Thank you to our health care professionals

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals of our country for the outstanding service that they are providing to citizens during this pandemic.
We received our two jabs at the La Horquetta Health Centre between end of May to June.
The whole process is well organised and flowed smoothly.
The nurses are professional and courteous.
The procedure from taking relevant information to the short wait (to ensure no adverse reaction) took about one hour.
While there have been glitches in the system it is commendable that efforts are being made to address these issues expeditiously.
To our healthcare professionals, kudos and thanks again for the tireless work, commitment and dedication as we continue to battle this pandemic where so many lives have been lost globally.
Linda Wiltshire,
Marguerite
Wiltshire-Pickering
Arima