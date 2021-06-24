Thank you to our health care professionals

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals of our country for the outstanding service that they are providing to citizens during this pandemic.

We received our two jabs at the La Horquetta Health Centre between end of May to June.

The whole process is well organised and flowed smoothly.

The nurses are professional and courteous.

The procedure from taking relevant information to the short wait (to ensure no adverse reaction) took about one hour.

While there have been glitches in the system it is commendable that efforts are being made to address these issues expeditiously.

To our healthcare professionals, kudos and thanks again for the tireless work, commitment and dedication as we continue to battle this pandemic where so many lives have been lost globally.

Linda Wiltshire,

Marguerite

Wiltshire-Pickering

Arima

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grown-ups needed

Grown-ups needed

The puerile exchanges between the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader marks another low in the tawdry politics of T&T.

Anyone looking on from the outside would find it hard to believe that this country is in a declared state of emergency, struggling with a pandemic that is fuelling daily Covid-19 deaths along with infections by the hundreds, with an economy marked by an increasingly burdensome foreign debt, job losses, collapsed businesses and biting poverty for a growing number of people.

‘The revolution is starting’

‘The revolution is starting’

On Wednesday, Haiti’s dominant gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier, released a video clip, surrounded by thugs chanting in Creole, “Revolisyon an kòmanse. Prepare zam nou”. In English that is, “The revolution is starting. Get our weapons ready”.

The Fascists really are coming

The Fascists really are coming

Godwin’s Law, coined in 1990, says that as a discussion on the Internet grows longer, the likelihood of somebody being compared to Hitler or the Nazis rises inexorably towards 100 per cent. But once in a very long while the comparison is correct.

Thank you to our health care professionals

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals of our country for the outstanding service that they are providing to citizens during this pandemic.

We received our two jabs at the La Horquetta Health Centre between end of May to June.

Palliative care—a patient’s right and a doctor’s duty

Tucked away in the sprawling verdant acreage of the Caura Health Facility, nestling in the mountains of the northern range, is a little ward unknown to many. At any time, it houses about a dozen patients who need care and attention throughout the day—and who faithfully get it.