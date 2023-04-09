Last week, I read an article by Carlyle Houlder, complaining about treatment at one of our health institutions. Fortunately, I experienced the exact opposite at the Toco Health Centre.
Recently I checked at this centre to see if I could have an X-ray done, on the recommendation of my doctor. The clerk referred me to the technician to verify if it could be done, and the technician promptly acceded to my request.
Since it was not a clinic day, I was sent to the emergency doctor. Thinking the X-ray would have to be developed and then sent to the doctor, I was indeed pleasantly surprised to find that the picture was already on her computer screen and she kindly and efficiently proceeded to explain my condition.
Is this technology available throughout our health system? More importantly, are the care and attention I received from the staff at the THC universally available at all our health institutions?
Thank you, Toco Health Centre!
Stanley Lee Pow
Toco