I wish to express my gratitude and satisfaction with the service received at three State facilities —The UWI Debe Campus quarantine facility, UTT Chaguanas vaccination site and St James Medical Complex.

Following my visit to the UTT vaccination site on June 11, I got the names of two of the persons I interacted with—Dr Jagai and Jesus; however, every one of the public servants on duty that day went above and beyond to ensure the entire process was quick and efficient, which was a far cry from what I experienced two days before at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah.

To Jesus, Dr Jagai, all the staff at UTT Chaguanas vaccination site, the quarantine staff at UWI Debe, nurses Lawrence, George and attendant Quacy Sydney at the St James Medical Complex, Drs Parasram, Trotman, Abdool-Richards and Hinds, Minister Deyalsingh, Prime Minister Rowley and all the other essential, frontline workers giving their all to the public every day, sacrificing their lives and family time, I say thank you.

May God continue to bless each of you and your families.

Nicoya Lawrence-Patterson

via e-mail

This is a long overdue letter of thanks to the Public Health Department of the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the THA.

We, the residents of Calder Hall Trace, Scarborough, have long enjoyed excellent service from the sanitation workers who operate in our neighbourhood.

I wish to support the very sensible suggestion made by Lennox Sirjuesingh about reopening the Endeavour flyover for left-turn-only traffic.

Each time I drive in the area, I marvel at the wanton waste of such an expensive resource, now a major eyesore.

It is my humble opinion that as long as Covid-19 vaccines are available in Trinidad and Tobago the vaccination drive should be continuous and should never be rescheduled.

This was already done for two previous holidays and is now being done again this weekend.

The government’s move to institute some immediate protection for fishermen plying their trade in the Gulf of Paria is a first step in the right direction.

While much more needs to be done, the measures agreed on at Wednesday’s meeting between National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and representatives of fishing organisations, the Police Service, the Coast Guard and the MP for Couva North should give fisherfolk some hope that the government is beginning to at least listen.

One of the frontiers of development that we have not considered is the question of aesthetics, which in this context refers to what we see physically around us.