lyder

Opposition Senator Damien Lyder

Opposition Senator Damien Lyder has been forcefully speaking out on the matter of the very slow pace of VAT refunds for manufacturers, which is an issue of real concern to many of us in the manufacturing community.

However, at this time, as managing director of Stuart Brothers (WI) Ltd, the largest manufacturer of flavouring concentrates for the food and beverage industry of the Caribbean, I have to thank Finance Minister Colm Imbert and his hard-working staff at the VAT refunds unit of the Ministry of Finance for processing our VAT refunds up to end January 2023.

This is greatly appreciated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opinion vs fact

Last Wednesday, a bill was passed in the Lower House to accept the recommendations of an EBC Report that resulted in the shifting of certain boundaries within six regional corporations, including those of Mayaro/Rio Claro and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo. That has further resulted in the creation of two new districts in local government—one in each of the mentioned corporations.

Build, nurture the national teams

T&T’s Soca Warriors came up short when they played Nicaragua in Bacolet, Tobago, on Monday.

The game ended 1-1. A draw is not a disgrace. A win was desired.

T&T came second in Group C.

Educating Venezuelan children

In just under three months’ time it will be four years since the Government of Trinidad and Tobago took the correct decision and allowed a registration of Venezuelan nationals to work and live in this country.

The decision came in light of thousands leaving the Bolivarian Republic seeking a better life and, in some ­cases, to escape repression at the hands of the Nicolas Maduro administration.