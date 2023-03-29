Opposition Senator Damien Lyder has been forcefully speaking out on the matter of the very slow pace of VAT refunds for manufacturers, which is an issue of real concern to many of us in the manufacturing community.
However, at this time, as managing director of Stuart Brothers (WI) Ltd, the largest manufacturer of flavouring concentrates for the food and beverage industry of the Caribbean, I have to thank Finance Minister Colm Imbert and his hard-working staff at the VAT refunds unit of the Ministry of Finance for processing our VAT refunds up to end January 2023.
This is greatly appreciated.