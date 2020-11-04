allow me to publicly thank Sigler Jack, chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation, councillors of the corporation and, of course, the people of Bayshore/Westmoorings for making the route through Bayshore safe again.

For the past month or so, they have seen fit to ensure the Bayshore barrier at the Sunset Drive/Regents Drive bridge remains open 24/7.

What a relief it is not to have to enter and exit Bayshore at the treacherous Western Main Road.

Motorists can again pass freely, and emergency vehicles can access Bayshore, Regents Park and Westmoorings from the east or west without undue delay.

Well done. Please keep it up.

A Raffique

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Serious solution needed for floods

Serious solution needed for floods

It is hard to believe that there is no policy, planning or engineering solution to the ritual flooding endured each rainy season by communities in Central and South Trinidad.

Alarm bells

Alarm bells

The alarm went off at 5 a.m. Instead of turning it off, I reached for my cellphone.

Thanks for reopening the Bayshore barrier

allow me to publicly thank Sigler Jack, chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation, councillors of the corporation and, of course, the people of Bayshore/Westmoorings for making the route through Bayshore safe again.

‘Wey you get dis?’

With apologies to the suspect held with a variety of haberdashery, including lingerie, do you suppose he knew of Lord Melody’s excellent calypso, “Peddlers”?

An unflattering image

Have you ever listened to a Panorama tune and wondered what on earth they were playing? Still, some aficionados would regard it as a masterpiece—unrecognisable, but a masterpiece, nonetheless—sometimes good enough to win.