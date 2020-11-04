Thanks for reopening the Bayshore barrier

allow me to publicly thank Sigler Jack, chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation, councillors of the corporation and, of course, the people of Bayshore/Westmoorings for making the route through Bayshore safe again.
For the past month or so, they have seen fit to ensure the Bayshore barrier at the Sunset Drive/Regents Drive bridge remains open 24/7.
What a relief it is not to have to enter and exit Bayshore at the treacherous Western Main Road.
Motorists can again pass freely, and emergency vehicles can access Bayshore, Regents Park and Westmoorings from the east or west without undue delay.
Well done. Please keep it up.
A Raffique
via e-mail