Thanks for sharing the beauty of Islam

I read a column in the Saturday Express written by Anna Ramdass, “Fasting and my spiritual awakening”, that moved me to tears.
As an avid reader of the Express, I must say it was refreshing to read something written from the heart, and Ms Ramdass referred to hadiths that I’m sure not even some Muslims are knowledgeable about.
As a non-Muslim, she successfully captured the essence of Islam, a religion of peace and love. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is a powerful commitment and it is admirable that Ms Ramdass was able to accomplish this and eloquently share her journey. As a nation troubled with so many wrongs, we need more positive and uplifting reads like this.
Muslims are persecuted all over the world and we are indeed blessed in Trinidad and Tobago to have religious harmony.
Hats off to the Express for an inspiring read, and thank you Ms Ramdass for sharing the beauty of Islam through your heart and eyes.
Abdullah Khan
Maraval