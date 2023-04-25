Thanks for sharing the beauty of Islam

I read a column in the Saturday Express written by Anna Ramdass, “Fasting and my spiritual awakening”, that moved me to tears.

As an avid reader of the Express, I must say it was refreshing to read something written from the heart, and Ms Ramdass referred to hadiths that I’m sure not even some Muslims are knowledgeable about.

As a non-Muslim, she successfully captured the essence of Islam, a religion of peace and love. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is a powerful commitment and it is admirable that Ms Ramdass was able to accomplish this and eloquently share her journey. As a nation troubled with so many wrongs, we need more positive and uplifting reads like this.

Muslims are persecuted all over the world and we are indeed blessed in Trinidad and Tobago to have religious harmony.

Hats off to the Express for an inspiring read, and thank you Ms Ramdass for sharing the beauty of Islam through your heart and eyes.

Abdullah Khan

Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nation awaits symposium action plan

Now that the Caricom symposium has concluded and our regional leaders have had an opportunity to renew acquaintances, it is time to see implementation of short-term plans to deal with crime.

Demand more of your politicians

It was Woodrow Wilson who ­insisted there is a need for transparency in government. He pointed out the people have a right to know what the true state of affairs is, and what their representatives were doing on their behalf. He said, “Government ought to be all outside and no inside... Everybody knows that corruption thrives in secret places, and avoids public places, and we believe it a fair presumption that secrecy means impropriety.”

Duke and his warped views

There is a healthy ongoing debate as to whether or not current Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine should call fresh elections, given that he and 13 other elected members of the THA contested and won the last THA elections as candidates of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Climate change and ‘rewilding’ our planet

In A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future, world renowned biologist, natural historian and author Sir David Attenborough cited that in 1937, the world population was 2.3 billion people, with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere measuring 280 parts per million and remaining wilderness at 66 per cent.

Thanks for sharing the beauty of Islam

I read a column in the Saturday Express written by Anna Ramdass, “Fasting and my spiritual awakening”, that moved me to tears.

As an avid reader of the Express, I must say it was refreshing to read something written from the heart, and Ms Ramdass referred to hadiths that I’m sure not even some Muslims are knowledgeable about.