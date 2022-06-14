Thanks for standing by Servol

Below is a version of my letter sent to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), which has requested that complaints about noise pollution be sent directly to them:

I am a long-standing resident of Lady Chancellor Apartments —a 50-year-old apartment block situated approximately 400 yards from the Lookout on Lady Chancellor Road. Over the years I have watched, with dismay and utter impotence, the complete erosion of a quiet residential area into a noisy, public fete neighbourhood.