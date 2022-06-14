Thanks for standing by Servol

Kindly permit me a space in your newspaper to express our heartfelt thank you to all the supporters of Servol, a resilient organisation and one that has faced dire circumstances, birthed under challenging times and triumphed through it all.
The pandemic affected every organisation, and its impact can be felt and heard throughout every community in our country.
Lives and livelihood have been affected. Servol, like all other NGOs, was involved. However, we saw an opportunity amid the challenges.
Our service to the disadvantaged and at-risk communities continues to be vigorous and unrelenting.
For example, as the pandemic swept through neighbourhoods, we battled to keep our trainees focused through online learning, distribution of tablets to the less fortunate, counselling services, hamper distribution to thousands of needy families throughout our communities.
Servol has been quietly doing this yeoman and stellar service for the past 50-plus years.
We will continue to progress since we seek to help weak, frail, ordinary, imperfect, and hope-drained people become agents of attitudinal and social change in a journey that leads to total human development (excerpt from our Vision and Mission Statement).
Servol stands for more than what its name suggests. We stand in solidarity with every family, individual, community, business entity, and fellow NGOs committed to helping those who cannot help themselves.
From its inception, Servol has empowered over 250,000 individuals throughout the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago.
Our Early Childhood Care and Education Centres, junior Life Centres, Adolescent Development Programme, Skills and Hi-Tech Centres continue to flourish amidst the pandemic.
Our centres remain open, our staff remain committed and ready, and the health and safety team observe all Covid-19 protocols.
A journey that started in 1970 has gained momentum. Just as Fr Gerard Pantin’s vision was to empower the forgotten, weak, frail, ordinary, imperfect yet hope-filled need everyone’s support in whatever way they can contribute, whether through monetary donations, mentoring, or volunteering.
Servol is not the solution to all our nations’ ills; our boast is in those who have gained success through our programmes.
We are simply a beacon of light that can shine brighter every day in the hearts of all who embrace our philosophy.
Through much adversity, an individual, community, or organisation can triumph.
Servol encourages everyone, including our Government, to remain steadfast in these trying times.
To those who took the time to read this article, please remember that Servol is ready through respectful intervention willing to assist the youth of this nation at all of our skill training centres.
Alison Haynes Basalo
Executive Director, Servol