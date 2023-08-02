It was truly a refreshing change to receive excellent service from a company based here in Trinidad.
A group of 32 travellers requested SIM cards to travel to Costa Rica in July. From the beginning, the representatives of Cara Communications provided prompt responses to my numerous questions via e-mail. I was never made to feel as if I was a bother.
On the day of collection, I was met by a friendly and knowledgeable young woman who demonstrated a high level of patience—I am not the most tech-savvy person.
What surprised me the most was that the communication with these representatives from Cara continued while we were abroad.
They constantly messaged to ensure all SIM cards were working; and for the few that were not, they quickly rectified the situation.
We received excellent service and connectivity at a reasonable price. I would definitely recommend these SIM cards from Cara Communications. Keep up the great work!