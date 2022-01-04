Thanks for the kaiso, Bomber

Clifton Ryan, The Mighty Bomber, has moved on. He departed at age 93. He would have been 94 on January 30.
Bomber migrated from Grenada to T&T in 1956.
In 1958, he had a song, “Gloria”, which was re-sung by Harry Belafonte in 1962.
In 1960, Bomber sang with Sparrow’s Original Young Brigade Tent.
In 1962, he placed fourth in the Independence Calypso Competition. To quote another kaiso, “They thief, they thief!”
Bomber defeated Sparrow in 1964 in the National Calypso Competition. His songs were, “Bomber’s Dream” and “James and Joan”.
Bomber gave the world, “Proverbs”, “Mr Unfortunate”, “Despers vs Bunters”, “Animal Cricket Match”, “The Godfather” and “Land of Spice”.
Thank you for the kaiso, Bomber.
Bomber, wherever you are, compère, just for you I came out with real fire this year.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town