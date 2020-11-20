Dennis Hall, better known as Sprangalang, was honoured by having the street to enter Skinner Park named after him.
Special thanks to Mayor Junia Regrello.
There are some people you cannot please. It’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Dennis attended Naparima College.
He contributed immensely to the culture of Trinidad and Tobago. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge.
Thanks for the knowledge and laughter, Dennis.
On another issue, there are many consequences and repercussions to oil spills. They affect human health. The people who clean up the spill are more at risk.
The problems of prolonged oil exposure include, but are not limited to, skin and eye irritation, neurologic and breathing problems, and stress.
Oil disrupts wildlife habitats. Oil spills are deadly to animals. Oil ruins pristine landscapes. Everywhere oil goes, it creates harm.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town