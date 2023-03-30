Thanks for the music, Dr Henry

On Sunday, March 26 our very own Queen’s Hall was full of wonderful classical music from our very own National Philharmonic Orchestra (NPO) in concert Dance Tan Tan conducted by Dr Roger Henry.
The cast included NPO musicians, UTT percussionists, NSSO musicians on Tenor, Double Second, Double Tenor, Guitar, Cello, Bass and Sem. The stage was full of young musicians playing such awesome music in Symphony #4 in A Major, Opus 90 Italian from Europe.
Then there was composition “The Fog”, a Machel Montano rendition in classical formation, Alone Together and Symphony #2, in E Flat Major, Dance Tan Tan composed by Dr Henry himself. Wonderful classical music, Thank you, Dr Henry.
It was such a pleasure to see the stage was so full of vibrant young musicians who played very beautiful classical music.
Young people, come out next time and listen to this music, it will certainly make you feel very different and you will surely understand the real meaning of the national pan music.
Dr Henry gave the audience an explanation, you need to attend the next concert to hear his explanation as to the pan and classical sounds. It will put you to rock back and think.
Congratulations again, Dr Henry, and thanks for the music. Thanks also to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts. Keep up the good work.
To the folks who got free tickets to attend this concert, your seats remained unoccupied with the “reserved” label throughout the concert. (My posse of six women wanted to sit there).
Next time you can pass on the tickets to your neighbours, friends or family. This culture is also done in NAPA. Unoccupied seats labelled “reserved” throughout the show. Take a hint, please.
Caroline Williams