Thanks for the music, Dr Henry

On Sunday, March 26 our very own Queen’s Hall was full of wonderful classical music from our very own National Philharmonic Orchestra (NPO) in concert Dance Tan Tan conducted by Dr Roger Henry.

The cast included NPO musicians, UTT percussionists, NSSO musicians on Tenor, Double Second, Double Tenor, Guitar, Cello, Bass and Sem. The stage was full of young musicians playing such awesome music in Symphony #4 in A Major, Opus 90 Italian from Europe.

Then there was composition “The Fog”, a Machel Montano rendition in classical formation, Alone Together and Symphony #2, in E Flat Major, Dance Tan Tan composed by Dr Henry himself. Wonderful classical music, Thank you, Dr Henry.

It was such a pleasure to see the stage was so full of vibrant young musicians who played very beautiful classical music.

Young people, come out next time and listen to this music, it will certainly make you feel very different and you will surely understand the real meaning of the national pan music.

Dr Henry gave the audience an explanation, you need to attend the next concert to hear his explanation as to the pan and classical sounds. It will put you to rock back and think.

Congratulations again, Dr Henry, and thanks for the music. Thanks also to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts. Keep up the good work.

To the folks who got free tickets to attend this concert, your seats remained unoccupied with the “reserved” label throughout the concert. (My posse of six women wanted to sit there).

Next time you can pass on the tickets to your neighbours, friends or family. This culture is also done in NAPA. Unoccupied seats labelled “reserved” throughout the show. Take a hint, please.

Caroline Williams

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dominica’s crypto experiment

Dominica’s crypto experiment

Dominica’s prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit gave an enthusiastic greeting to entrepreneur Justin Sun and his Tron cryptocurrency platform in October last year.

A release from his office praised “the open and cost-effective nature of the TRON blockchain,” and named it as the designated national blockchain infrastructure.

Waiting for procurement change

Waiting for procurement change

It took 19 years for the corruption case involving contracts for the $1.6 billion Piarco Airport terminal project to get to the point of a verdict in a Miami court while here in T&T other cases arising out of the same airport project are yet to reach the trial stage.

TikTok goes the privacy clock

I understand that for a certain demographic, the title of this column gives an immediate signal that anything to do with the video-hosting application, TikTok, may not concern them. This, of course, is a major flaw in our thinking and therefore the reason why we should all be apprised and more conscious about the usage of the app. Even if you’ve never used TikTok, the concerns over its data privacy breaches are applicable to any social media platform.

Some questions on crime

Can the crime problem in Trinidad be solved without proper accountability on the part of all police officers and their performance?

The prevalence of violent crime all over the country suggests that the criminals in general believe that they can commit these crimes in public spaces without being caught.

Send me a proper hero

I would like to inform my fellow countrymen about consumer rights and flaws in Trinidad and Tobago. I recently purchased a brand new motorcycle from a local agent. This company, I thought, would have been a reputable company since they usually sponsor a major sporting event here every year.

Thanks for the music, Dr Henry

On Sunday, March 26 our very own Queen’s Hall was full of wonderful classical music from our very own National Philharmonic Orchestra (NPO) in concert Dance Tan Tan conducted by Dr Roger Henry.