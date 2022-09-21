I must say thanks to whoever is responsible for the prompt response in having the leak on Kitchener and Gatacre streets repaired. Good work. Keep it up. Will advise on more. Let us continue to save precious water.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
So there was a public spat between Watson Duke and the Tobago House of Assembly. And the dra…
One of the more important stops made by Caricom leaders abroad in the past week was at the U…
Recently (September 15) there was a press release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Servic…
The future of energy will be in solar and wind, and if our (any) Government had our interest…
I was interested to hear, early yesterday morning, a loudspeaker announcement from a vehicle…